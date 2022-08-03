7 Digital Marketing Tips for Small Business Owners

Syed Balkhi

Diggity Marketing | Unsplash

Gaining the trust of your customers and getting them to notice your brand when you're new in the industry can be difficult. It can get overwhelming for small business owners to keep up with the competition having a limited budget and resources.

Having a digital presence helps as the Internet has greatly eliminated barriers to entry in any industry. But the overall concern remains the same. You need people to notice you and choose your solutions over the alternatives available.

A viable strategy to consider here is leveraging the power of digital marketing for getting the required traction to kickstart growth. 

So, if you're looking for ways to grow your small business online, here are the 7 digital marketing tips for you to get started.

1. Do Competitor Research

Exploring what your competitors are doing and taking inspiration from their strategy helps. Why try and reinvent the wheel when you can implement and capitalize on a tried and tested strategy?

Since you're targeting a similar audience, exploring your competitors gives you detailed customer insights. You learn about the interests of your target audience and how your competitors have been successfully targeting them.

Around 74% of marketers believe that personalized targeting significantly increases customer engagement. So, your strategy shouldn't be completely identical to that of your competitors. You are to take inspiration from your research findings and then tailor your solutions based on the demographics of your target audience.

2. Improve Website Performance

Around 79% of customers are less likely to buy from a site with subpar performance. Having a digital presence is all about facilitating the user experience. So, if your site takes forever to load, the customers will leave and choose to consider an alternative.

Having a clunky user interface is unacceptable. You have to optimize all elements of your site to ensure a seamless experience for visitors. Around 53% of visitors exit the site if a page fails to load in 3 seconds or less. That’s the general benchmark for almost all companies irrespective of the industry they operate in.

There are many tools online that you can use to test website performance. But you can’t just optimize your site once and be done with it. Continuous improvement is the key. You have to keep improving things as you go and fix the bugs as you encounter them.

3. Encourage Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are important. Around 72% of customers say they don’t take a buying decision unless they’ve read the reviews. People don’t usually trust new companies. And they perceive the risk to be even greater if it’s a small business or a lesser-known brand. So, they look for recommendations to ensure they’re making the right call.

Adding social proof to your site helps. It motivates the new customers that land on your site to consider your products or services. Customer reviews are your first impression when people search for your products or services online. So, having negative reviews or no reviews at all can leave you at a loss of potential customers.

4. Create a Content Strategy

Content is king. There’s no denying that. Around 87% of visionaries consider content as the core of their digital marketing strategies. A stellar content strategy helps you bring traction to your site, capture leads, generate awareness, and maintain a seamless flow of conversions.

Content helps you steadily climb the search rankings as you cater to the queries of your potential customers. It’s all about gaining more digital presence than your competitors. And that can be done by creating a content strategy around the interests and queries of your target audience.

5. Organic Over Paid Traffic

Small businesses should focus more on getting traffic organically than paid. Bigger companies usually have a considerably higher marketing budget compared to yours. So, they can afford to run ads and get their brand listed at the top.

Even if you choose to run the ads regardless, it won’t be possible for you to compete with the giants. You would be targeting similar keywords to theirs when running ads. And you can’t win this race no matter how flawless your ad campaign is.

Organic results get 94% more clicks compared to paid ads. So, striving to rank organically seems a wise strategy overall.

6. Be Active on Social Media

Small businesses often take the power of social media for granted. In this day and age, having a presence on social media is a must. Now, the question is which platform you should focus on. And the answer is quite simple. You should be active on all social media platforms that are relevant to your business.

Around 50% of companies representing the B2B model drive social traffic from LinkedIn. On the other hand, platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest best serve B2C companies.

In an ideal scenario, it is recommended to have a presence on all mainstream social media platforms. However, this can be overwhelming. So, explore the platforms where your audience is more readily found.

7. Enable Live Chat on the Website

Millions of customers reach out to companies via live chat. It’s the most convenient way for your current and potential customers to contact you when they need assistance.

Around 63% of customers return to sites that have live chat. The chat feature enables you to answer the queries of your site visitors and convert them into potential leads. But for some reason, businesses often neglect the importance of this.

Small businesses either have a clunky live chat or don’t have it at all. In any case, you are bleeding prospects by not facilitating your potential customers to interact with you.

It's a Wrap

There you have it. The 7 digital marketing tips for small business owners. The implication of these tactics may vary from one industry to another. So, try and see which ones work best for you.

