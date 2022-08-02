5 Effective Ways to Market Your Online Course

Online Course Mohamed Hassan / Pixabay

Are you looking for a way to improve on-site engagement and sales? If so, your small business could benefit from online courses.

Online courses are an excellent way for business leaders across all industries to connect with prospects, build rapport, and boost sales. These handy tools can help you grow your brand in several key ways. Here are a few uses you should know:

Grow your lead list with lessons as a lead magnet

Generate passive income by selling premium courses

Teach customers how to use your product with lesson-based onboarding

Offer free education to first-time visitors so they can see you’re committed to their success

As you can see, there are plenty of reasons you should consider this marketing strategy for your business. One fact also worth mentioning is the learning management software (LMS) industry is worth over $14.43 billion. So, you can expect online courses to trend upward in the coming years.

The thing is, most people get stuck when it’s time to market their course. If no one knows your online lessons exist, reaching your goals is going to prove more than a little challenging.

My goal today is to show you five actionable ways to market your online course and get more value from your LMS software.

Let’s begin!

Publish Blog Posts Related to Your Course

One of the best ways to consistently drive traffic to your courses is through your company blog. Blogging is a powerful strategy that can help showcase your value proposition while giving readers a reason to participate in your classes. As an added benefit, 57% of marketers say they’ve acquired a new customer from their company blog!

The key to using blogging to market your lessons is to tie the topic of your post back to the course. For instance, an email marketing SaaS team might create a course that teaches users how to generate leads.

If they want to promote this lesson to their audience, they could create a blog post titled “10 Lead Generation Strategies You Need to See.” At the bottom of the article, they could say, “Do you want more help growing your lead list? Check out our detailed course that can help you build your lead list from scratch!”

Users who make it to the bottom of the article are interested in the topic, so they are more likely to check out your course.

I suggest researching your audience and learning everything you can about your readers’ goals and pain points. Use this data to create highly-engaging blog posts that directly connect to your lessons.

Create a Powerful Landing Page

Landing pages are an essential tool that business leaders across all industries use to promote their brand, products, events, and, yes, online courses. Simply put, a landing page is a standalone part of your website that usually has one targeted goal.

In the situation I’m discussing today, the goal is to drive people to participate in your course (regardless of whether it’s a paid premium course or a free lead magnet).

The number one way to get people to engage with your landing page and sign up for your lesson is to talk about the tangible benefits of participating. In other words, what do users stand to gain by signing up? Most people will bounce from your site without a second thought if they can’t see a clear reason why they should care about your class.

When creating your landing page, talk briefly about the content in your course and how users will benefit from your knowledge. For instance, creators that build online lessons centered around teaching new languages usually talk about the skill level they’re teaching and what kind of things you’ll be able to do or say once the lesson is complete.

If you need a prompt, I recommend writing down everything you plan on teaching with branching benefits from each point. Choose a few highlight lessons and accompanying benefits and use this information as the foundation for your landing page.

Reach Out to Email Subscribers

There’s a good chance the people who joined your email list are the same ones who could benefit from your online course. Instead of relying on brand new prospects to find your offer and sign up, consider the benefits of reaching out to existing email subscribers.

Subscribers have already shown interest by purchasing a product from your site or signing up for your newsletter. Because these people already know who you are, what you do, and why they should care, these users are more likely to read and respond to your email.

I like to sweeten the deal for our email subscribers by sending them an “early bird” email. This message goes out several weeks before our course goes live. If readers use our in-message link before launch day, they can get an exclusive discount on their order.

There are other ways you can leverage your email subscribers to market your courses. For example, you could send a select group of loyal customers your class for free so that you can gather their feedback. The feedback from this experiment will help you ultimately build a more engaging and valuable course for the rest of your customers.

Harness the Power of Social Media

Social media sites like Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook are excellent places to market your course to existing customers and prospects alike. Globally, over 4 billion people use these sites to interact with their favorite brands. You can safely assume that wrapped up in that 4 billion is your target audience.

You can leverage social media to get more people to engage with your online classes. For starters, let users know about your upcoming release by revealing the topic, release date, and signup method leading up to the launch of your course.

Here’s how that could look with a 3-week plan:

Week 1: Mention that you’re working on a lesson plan and talk about a few relevant topics

Mention that you’re working on a lesson plan and talk about a few relevant topics Week 2: Announce the release date of your course

Announce the release date of your course Week 3: Encourage early registrations by diving into the specific benefits

Once your course goes live, create shorts on sites like Instagram, Tik Tok, and YouTube to show your followers and new visitors what they stand to gain by signing up for your online course.

I also suggest hosting live events before and after your course launch. You could choose to host a Q&A session, giveaway, or a simple webinar. Use this time to engage with your followers and offer your course as a way to continue learning after the event.

Show Testimonials from Previous Attendees

Customer reviews and testimonials are another powerful way to sell your course. People trust genuine reviews more than many other types of marketing. The reason for this trend comes down to one concept – social proof.

Social proof in marketing is the idea that people are likely to take action if they see others enjoying the same product or service. For instance, if you’ve ever visited a restaurant or watched a movie recommended by a friend, you’ve experienced social proof.

The thing is, social proof is more than the opinions of friends and colleagues; it also includes total strangers. In fact, research shows that reviews about a specific product, such as your online course, can skyrocket conversions by 270%!

Once you get a few paying customers, reach out through email or social media and ask if they would mind reviewing your course. I recommend asking if you can use their review on your website. If they say yes, include a few accurate and positive reviews on your landing pages and blog.

Final Thoughts

There are quite a few ways to market your online course. Today, we showed you several powerful, actionable ways to get started. If you want to maximize the value of your classes, it’s so important to keep in touch with prospects and existing customers. Once you figure out what they want to learn or how you can improve your next lesson, take this information to fine-tune your strategy, and you’ll likely see success with future courses.