How To Use A Day Planner Work to Become More Efficient

Syed Balkhi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48H5PB_0gxBTfk300
Pacio Oficial by Unsplash

We all have our lazy days. At such times no matter how hard you try, you often end up feeling lazy, lethargic, and demotivated. So how do you get over this phase?

A very good way to do that is to make a day planner and use it to maximize your effectiveness. Using a day planner can be a great way to keep yourself organized and plan your upcoming days and weeks.

With a well-planned day planner, you can feel highly motivated to get out of the slump and get yourself going. This, in turn, will help you reach your goals and become better at whatever it is you set your mind to.

But not everyone is a pro at making an effective day planner that works for them. If you’re one of them, this post is for you. In this post, we’ll tell you how to work it so it helps you keep track of your time and check tasks off your to-do list.

So let’s check out 4 simple tips to help you get started.

1. Write Down All Your Tasks

People often fall off track because they get overwhelmed by how to manage their time. That's where day planners come in handy. These planners help you create a designated spot for everything you need to keep track of.

This can be for important appointments, events, work assignments, goals, and a lot more. All of these can go in your planner to create a cohesive plan for your time that prevents burnout.

Your planner is more than just a way to keep track of time. It’s also a powerful tool you can use to inspire and keep yourself motivated when times are rough.

Research also shows that writing things down on paper helps your brain remember them better, as opposed to typing them on a computer. So if you have a lot going on, write them down. So give longhand a shot and jot down whatever is important to you.

2. Place it Where You can See it

The best use of day planners can happen when it's placed at a spot that constantly draws your attention. Many people create a day planner with a lot of excitement, but they forget about it unless they see it. This is especially true for those who aren’t used to using any type of journaling to plan their days.

So make sure you keep your daily planner in a spot where you’re guaranteed to see it every day, especially in the morning. This helps you remember what you’re supposed to do during the day and when.

Looking at your planner first thing in the morning mentally prepares you for the day ahead. You know what to expect, what to do, and where you need to be, so you’re ready to get started.

3. Set Time to Make To-Do Lists

To stay on track with your set goals, it’s crucial to maintain a to-do list for your everyday activities. Creating a to-do list doesn’t take much time, so don’t procrastinate. It will rather help you focus on what you need to do for the upcoming days or weeks.

You can take it a step further by color coding your tasks into different categories if you’d like. This helps you highlight important or priority tasks on your list. You can designate different colors for work tasks, entertainment, appointments, etc., so that a quick glance tells you what you have prepared for the day.

Remember that simply creating the to-do list doesn’t work. You have to make them actionable too. A good way of doing that is to write down the exact tasks on your to-do list instead of stating goals.

For example, instead of writing “lose two pounds,” you could put “exercise at 6 am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.” This gives you something to do to accomplish your goals instead of stating what the end goal is.

4. Make Your Planner Inspirational

People use a day planner just to track their time and set a schedule. You should also use it as a source of inspiration when you’re low on motivation and struggle to complete your tasks.

As mentioned above, we all have low days. And it’s absolutely okay to hit roadblocks and face challenges when accomplishing your goals.

What’s more important is to recognize these struggles so you can push forward despite the hardships.

Use your journal to add inspirational quotes and pretty images or drawings that make you feel good. Adding colors, stickers, and images spice up your planner and make it more inviting.

Over to You

Maintaining a day planner can help you stay organized, reach your goals, and keep you motivated. It’s a great way to align with your goals and see professional and personal growth, which is an amazing reward in itself. How will you keep a daily planner that inspires you?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# boost efficiency# day planner

Comments / 0

Published by

Syed Balkhi is on a mission to level the playing field for small businesses. 19+ million websites use his software to grow and compete with the big guys. 100+ million people read his blogs every year to grow their website traffic, sales, & conversion

West Palm Beach, FL
210 followers

More from Syed Balkhi

5 Effective Ways to Market Your Online Course

Are you looking for a way to improve on-site engagement and sales? If so, your small business could benefit from online courses. Online courses are an excellent way for business leaders across all industries to connect with prospects, build rapport, and boost sales. These handy tools can help you grow your brand in several key ways. Here are a few uses you should know:

Read full story

How to Create a Daily Routine that Leads to Success

You know that if you want to be successful, you need to establish a daily routine. But it's hard to know where to start and even harder to stick with it when life gets in the way.

Read full story

Small Business Marketing on Facebook - 101

Small businesses can't avoid Facebook these days. The social media platform has become an essential tool for marketing and customer engagement. But many small businesses are still unsure of how to use Facebook effectively.

Read full story

How Small Businesses Help the Community

Small businesses are the heart of every community. They are the places where people come to buy their groceries, get a haircut, or pick up a prescription. They are also the places where people go to work, learn new skills, and meet new friends. In short, small businesses are essential to the health and well-being of every community.

Read full story

5 Important Tips to Write a Good Investor Pitch

If you own a business that’s in its early phase and you need funding for it, reaching out to a good investor is the most viable choice. But to capture the investor’s interest, you need to draft a strong pitch that convinces them to make an investment. So how do you write a good pitch?

Read full story

3 Ways AI Is Transforming Human Resources And Recruiting

More companies are looking into artificial intelligence and how it can benefit their departments. They want more efficient processes with a better return on investment so they can reach their goals faster.

Read full story

How to Write Perfect Instagram Captions for Your Business

Instagram is one of the most powerful marketing platforms that can help you gain exposure, build brand awareness, and attract relevant leads for your business. Marketers are leveraging the opportunity to maximize their ROI and boost their overall profit. But Instagram is all about visuals.

Read full story

Examples of Content Marketing (And How they help Brands Grow)

Content marketing has quickly become one of the most important aspects of a successful online presence. By creating and sharing valuable content, businesses can connect with customers and create lasting relationships that result in more sales.

Read full story

How to Create a Brand that People Will Love and Trust

There's a common notion that brands build their image with the use of colors, logos, and marketing messages. However, that isn't true. Your brand image depends on how people perceive your company.

Read full story

Why is Your Blog Traffic Declining? How to Fix it?

Have you noticed a sudden drop in your blog traffic and wondered what’s triggering it?. This happens to many businesses, especially when you have just started out. The moment you think that your website has started gaining traction, the traffic starts declining.

Read full story
1 comments

The Power of Habit in Business and Marketing

Business leaders must be able to create and execute a plan. However, even the best-laid plans can go astray without the proper habits in place. To succeed, leaders need to develop good habits that will keep them on track. Success is not about big actions, impulsive decisions, or fits of creativity.

Read full story

Digital Marketing Mistakes Every Small Business Should Avoid

Digital marketing mistakes to avoid in 2022Campaign Creators on Unsplash. Digital marketing is one of the most powerful tools that can help you achieve your business goals. With a strong digital marketing strategy, you can connect with your target audience, create brand awareness, boost conversions and establish your brand as an authority in the market.

Read full story

Why Startups Need to Syndicate Content (and How To Do It)

Did you know that you can syndicate your content and reach a larger audience? Content syndication is distributing your content to other websites, usually in exchange for a link back to your website. This is a great way to get more traffic and exposure for your website.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Grow Your Website Traffic (5 Ways)

Do you want to get more website traffic and grow your small business? Virtually all new entrepreneurs, bloggers, and established business leaders want to see as much relevant traffic to their site as possible.

Read full story

5 Blogging Strategies for Small Business

Small businesses need all the help they can get to compete in today's marketplace. If you're a small business owner, one way to give your business a boost is to start a blog. Blogging is an excellent way to connect with potential and current customers, promote your products and services, and build your brand.

Read full story

How to Create a Marketing Plan for Your Small Business

There are many challenges that come with owning and running a small business, perhaps the most daunting is creating and implementing a successful marketing plan. A well-executed marketing plan can make the difference between long-term success and failure for a small business, but too often business owners don’t know where to start or what elements to include in their plan.

Read full story

How to Make Your Small Business Stand out Online

Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, and they create more jobs than any other type of business. But in order to survive and thrive in today’s economy, these businesses need to stand out online.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Improve Your Next Social Media Giveaway (5 Tips)

Are you looking for a powerful way to grow your small business? If so, you may want to consider hosting a social media giveaway. From a consumer point of view, contests are an exciting way to engage with businesses online. People will happily share posts, leave comments, join your email list, and more if there’s a chance they could win something of value like your product or service.

Read full story

How to Leverage Google Trends for Your Small Business

Google Trends is a powerful, free tool that can help business owners in various ways. It allows you to see how specific keywords and phrases are trending over time so that you can adjust your marketing efforts accordingly.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy