Small Business Marketing on Facebook - 101

Small businesses can't avoid Facebook these days. The social media platform has become an essential tool for marketing and customer engagement. But many small businesses are still unsure of how to use Facebook effectively.

This article will give you 101 tips for marketing your small business on Facebook.

Let's start by understanding the importance of Facebook today :

There are over 2.93 billion monthly active users on Facebook

More than 1.93 billion people use Facebook every day

The average user spends 33 minutes per day on Facebook

93% of businesses are active on Facebook is critical to their business

Now let's look at some tips for marketing your small business on Facebook.

1. Use Facebook Page Insights

If you have a business page, you can use Facebook Page Insights to track your page's performance and see how your content performs. To access your page insights, go to your page and click on the 'Insights' tab. Here you will find information on things like:

How many people you reached

How many people clicked your post

Engagement like reactions (likes), shares, and comments

Video metrics like the number of views and how people behave with your videos

like the number of views and how people behave with your videos Demographic information about your Page followers

When your fans/followers are on Facebook

This information can be very useful in understanding what content is resonating with your audience and when they are most active. You can improve your page performance by creating relevant and interesting content to your target audience and posting it when they are most active on Facebook.

2. Use Facebook Advertising

Another impactful way to reach your target audience on Facebook is through advertising. Because Facebook is so popular, there is a good chance that your target audience is already on the platform. You can use Facebook advertising to reach them where they spend their time.

There are several different ad types that you can use to promote your business on Facebook. Some of the most popular ad types include:

Images

Carousels

Video ads

Instant experiences

You can set a daily budget and track your ad performance with Facebook Insights. Facebook advertising is a great way to reach new people and promote your business.

3. Use Facebook Groups

Small businesses can leverage Facebook groups in a few key ways. By using it to: grow a community, provide customer support, and educate customers.

Groups work well for these purposes because they are:

Intimate - members of a group feel like they are part of a community and have a sense of belonging

Supportive - members of a group can help and support each other

Educational - groups can be used to educate members on topics related to your business. You can share videos and answer questions in real-time. And very often, other customers or group members can dive in and answer questions.

These groups are great for creating a close-knit community or providing customer support.

4. Use Facebook Live

Facebook Live is a great way to connect with your audience in real-time. You can use it to show your business behind the scenes, give a tour of your office or store, host a Q&A, or just give your customers an inside look at what you do.

Live video is very popular now and a great way to connect with your audience on a personal level. Plus, it's easy to use - you only need a smartphone.

5. Use Facebook Messenger

Facebook messenger can be used for customer support, lead generation, or even sales. Facebook lets you create 'scripts' or pre-written questions that appear when users open your Page messaging option.

So, when people write to you, they get an automated message. And with the right tweaks and settings, you can automatically:

Provide customer support

Answer basic questions

Collect leads

Share contact details and more

6. Create FOMO with Stories

Stories are a great way to create FOMO (fear of missing out). You can use stories to show what's going on behind the scenes, give a glimpse of new products or services, or highlight exclusive deals. Stories are also temporary, which creates a sense of urgency and encourages people to take action.

You can make your stories interactive by adding poll stickers, questions, or CTAs (calls-to-action).

7. Use Facebook Events

Facebook events can promote your business and get people interested in what you do. It works well because it combines FOMO with a sense of community and belonging.

People are more likely to attend an event if they feel like they belong to a group or community. And Facebook events make it easy for people to find and connect with like-minded people.

Plus, you can use Facebook ads to promote your events to a wider audience.

Once you create an event and promote it, people can opt to show interest, attend or ignore the event. If they choose the first two options, they'll get notifications that your event is live. Which increases the chances of engagement.

Use events to:

Launch a new product or service

Promote a sale or discount

Educate customers about your business

Build a community around your brand

Conclusion

Small businesses can use Facebook in a variety of ways to grow their business. By using features like groups, events, and live video, you can connect with your audience on a personal level and promote your business. Plus, Facebook advertising is a great way to reach new people.

So there you have it! A few ideas on how small businesses can use Facebook to grow their business.