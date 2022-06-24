Why is Your Blog Traffic Declining? How to Fix it?

Syed Balkhi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2vVi_0gKYOThG00
Luke Chesser/Unsplash

Have you noticed a sudden drop in your blog traffic and wondered what’s triggering it?

This happens to many businesses, especially when you have just started out. The moment you think that your website has started gaining traction, the traffic starts declining.

And you are left wondering what has made this happen. This can be super depressing, and many marketers get so demotivated that they even plan to discontinue their blogging journey.

But you don’t have to do that if you know what’s causing the decline in your blog traffic.

Identifying the real cause behind the fall in your traffic can help you take the necessary steps to stop it from happening again.

In this article, we’ll look at some of the most common reasons that might cause your traffic to fall. So let’s get started.

1. Poor Content Quality

Your content is one of the most important things that attract people to your website.

They expect your content to be engaging and resourceful so that they can either learn something from it, get entertained, or use it to solve a problem.

If your content can do that, people will definitely come back to your website again. But if it fails to do that, they might never visit your site again.

This means publishing poor content that fails to meet your user’s expectations can be one of the major reasons for the decline in your traffic.

So make sure that you publish only high-quality and well-researched content on your website. Use relevant images to make it more engaging for your readers.

In doing so, don’t forget to optimize it for search results. This will help you rank well in search results and attract relevant traffic organically to your site.

2. Slow Speed

The next important factor to consider when willing to increase your website traffic is your website speed. People hate visiting slow websites.

It can be really annoying to wait for a website to load when looking for information or a solution.

According to experts, anything that takes more than 3 seconds is considered to be a slow speed. So make sure you check your speed and if it’s taking too long to load, fix it as soon as possible.

There can be many reasons for your slow speed. For example, it can be due to your web hosting service, too many plugins installed on your website, unoptimized images, etc.

Whatever the reason may be, you need to fix it so that you can retain your users and not lose them.

3. Promotional Activities

Some websites use too many promotional activities to monetize their website.

For example, along with using too many advertisements, they will also use untimely pop-ups, promotional content, etc.

Such activities reduce the quality of your website and chase your users away.

This happens because not only the ads and unplanned pop-ups can annoy them but they can make your site look spammy and reduce trust.

So if your website does that, it’s time to reconsider your strategies.

You can do that by minimizing advertisements and creating your pop-ups more strategically so that it doesn’t annoy your users.

4. Competitor Improvement

Sometimes you might see a dip in your traffic even if nothing is wrong with your website.

One of the reasons why this can happen is the improvement in your competitor’s marketing strategy, content, link-building strategy, etc.

So it’s important to keep an eye on your competitors and understand what they are doing.

This helps you identify what’s missing in your strategy and improve it to retain your users.

Over to You

These are some of the reasons why your traffic might have declined. Taking the right steps at the right moment can help you retain your users, boost your traffic and achieve your goals.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# website traffic# retain users# user retention

Comments / 0

Published by

Syed Balkhi is on a mission to level the playing field for small businesses. 19+ million websites use his software to grow and compete with the big guys. 100+ million people read his blogs every year to grow their website traffic, sales, & conversion

West Palm Beach, FL
206 followers

More from Syed Balkhi

How to Create a Brand that People Will Love and Trust

There's a common notion that brands build their image with the use of colors, logos, and marketing messages. However, that isn't true. Your brand image depends on how people perceive your company.

Read full story

The Power of Habit in Business and Marketing

Business leaders must be able to create and execute a plan. However, even the best-laid plans can go astray without the proper habits in place. To succeed, leaders need to develop good habits that will keep them on track. Success is not about big actions, impulsive decisions, or fits of creativity.

Read full story

Digital Marketing Mistakes Every Small Business Should Avoid

Digital marketing mistakes to avoid in 2022Campaign Creators on Unsplash. Digital marketing is one of the most powerful tools that can help you achieve your business goals. With a strong digital marketing strategy, you can connect with your target audience, create brand awareness, boost conversions and establish your brand as an authority in the market.

Read full story

Why Startups Need to Syndicate Content (and How To Do It)

Did you know that you can syndicate your content and reach a larger audience? Content syndication is distributing your content to other websites, usually in exchange for a link back to your website. This is a great way to get more traffic and exposure for your website.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Grow Your Website Traffic (5 Ways)

Do you want to get more website traffic and grow your small business? Virtually all new entrepreneurs, bloggers, and established business leaders want to see as much relevant traffic to their site as possible.

Read full story

5 Blogging Strategies for Small Business

Small businesses need all the help they can get to compete in today's marketplace. If you're a small business owner, one way to give your business a boost is to start a blog. Blogging is an excellent way to connect with potential and current customers, promote your products and services, and build your brand.

Read full story

How to Create a Marketing Plan for Your Small Business

There are many challenges that come with owning and running a small business, perhaps the most daunting is creating and implementing a successful marketing plan. A well-executed marketing plan can make the difference between long-term success and failure for a small business, but too often business owners don’t know where to start or what elements to include in their plan.

Read full story

How to Make Your Small Business Stand out Online

Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, and they create more jobs than any other type of business. But in order to survive and thrive in today’s economy, these businesses need to stand out online.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Improve Your Next Social Media Giveaway (5 Tips)

Are you looking for a powerful way to grow your small business? If so, you may want to consider hosting a social media giveaway. From a consumer point of view, contests are an exciting way to engage with businesses online. People will happily share posts, leave comments, join your email list, and more if there’s a chance they could win something of value like your product or service.

Read full story

How to Leverage Google Trends for Your Small Business

Google Trends is a powerful, free tool that can help business owners in various ways. It allows you to see how specific keywords and phrases are trending over time so that you can adjust your marketing efforts accordingly.

Read full story

7 Simple and Effective PR Tactics for Small Businesses

You need to build relationships with the media to growFreddy Kearney/Unsplash. It can be tough for small businesses to get the word out there. Even when they have a great product or service, it can be hard to compete with the big guys. But that doesn’t mean small businesses should give up – there are plenty of ways to get publicity and attract customers, even if you have a small budget.

Read full story

5 Small Business Mistakes to Avoid in 2022

Be wary of making these business mistakesJohn Schnobrich. It's 2022 and your business has been doing well for the past few years. You've managed to stay afloat in a challenging marketplace and have even seen some growth. But now you're starting to feel like things are stagnating, so you need new strategies that can help you thrive again. Read on for tips on how to avoid common mistakes.

Read full story

How to Generate Business Ideas for New Entrepreneurs

Ready to be an entrepreneur?Garrhet Sampson/Unsplash. If you're thinking about starting your own business, the first step is to generate some ideas. This may seem like a daunting task, but there are a few simple techniques that can help get the creative juices flowing.

Read full story

6 Reasons Why Customers Switch to the Competition

Competition represented through chessGR Stocks/Unsplash. Competition is good for businesses and people. Here's why: it forces you to step up your game and start addressing the things that are important to the customer. Because if you don't, your competition will, and your existing customers will find more reasons to switch over to them. And in the process, your audience gets better value and meets their goals.

Read full story

How Creating Blogs Can Grow Your Small Business

Blog content can lead to business growthDomenico Loia/Unsplash. Small businesses can grow their customer base and increase profits by creating blogs. Blogs are a great way to connect with customers, promote products and services, and build brand loyalty.

Read full story
1 comments

5 Ways Small Businesses Can Grow During a Crisis

Impact of a crisis like the pandemicAnastasiia Chepinska/Unsplash. The impact of the current pandemic has fallen hardest on small businesses and individuals worldwide. The number of business owners fell from 15 to 11.7 million between February to April 2020 because of health and economic issues related to COVID‐19.

Read full story

Why Businesses Don't Learn

Small Businesses Need to Keep Learning to SurviveUnsplash. In every business, no matter how successful it is now, there comes a time when its growth stops and even starts going backwards. This happens due to the loss of fresh ideas that keep this business alive and growing.

Read full story

How Small Business Can Create Profits Through Social Media

Social media is a powerful tool to help small businesses survive. And even thrive if leveraged well. This is because customers use social media as a way of spending time and relaxing for several hours every day. And as much as 20% of people say they can't go for an hour without checking social media. Also, most consumers use one or the other form of social media to research products. It's a quick and easy way to get product information. And it's a great way to connect with the brand.

Read full story

How to Get More Value from Your Next Social Media Event

Are you interested in getting more value from your next social media event? If so, you’re in the right place. Whether you’re a casual blogger or a full-fledged business owner, social media is a crucial marketing tool that can help you connect with your target audience.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy