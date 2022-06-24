Why is Your Blog Traffic Declining? How to Fix it?

Have you noticed a sudden drop in your blog traffic and wondered what’s triggering it?

This happens to many businesses, especially when you have just started out. The moment you think that your website has started gaining traction, the traffic starts declining.

And you are left wondering what has made this happen. This can be super depressing, and many marketers get so demotivated that they even plan to discontinue their blogging journey.

But you don’t have to do that if you know what’s causing the decline in your blog traffic .

Identifying the real cause behind the fall in your traffic can help you take the necessary steps to stop it from happening again.

In this article, we’ll look at some of the most common reasons that might cause your traffic to fall. So let’s get started.

1. Poor Content Quality

Your content is one of the most important things that attract people to your website.

They expect your content to be engaging and resourceful so that they can either learn something from it, get entertained, or use it to solve a problem.

If your content can do that, people will definitely come back to your website again. But if it fails to do that, they might never visit your site again.

This means publishing poor content that fails to meet your user’s expectations can be one of the major reasons for the decline in your traffic.

So make sure that you publish only high-quality and well-researched content on your website. Use relevant images to make it more engaging for your readers.

In doing so, don’t forget to optimize it for search results. This will help you rank well in search results and attract relevant traffic organically to your site.

2. Slow Speed

The next important factor to consider when willing to increase your website traffic is your website speed. People hate visiting slow websites.

It can be really annoying to wait for a website to load when looking for information or a solution.

According to experts, anything that takes more than 3 seconds is considered to be a slow speed. So make sure you check your speed and if it’s taking too long to load, fix it as soon as possible.

There can be many reasons for your slow speed. For example, it can be due to your web hosting service, too many plugins installed on your website, unoptimized images, etc.

Whatever the reason may be, you need to fix it so that you can retain your users and not lose them.

3. Promotional Activities

Some websites use too many promotional activities to monetize their website.

For example, along with using too many advertisements, they will also use untimely pop-ups, promotional content, etc.

Such activities reduce the quality of your website and chase your users away.

This happens because not only the ads and unplanned pop-ups can annoy them but they can make your site look spammy and reduce trust.

So if your website does that, it’s time to reconsider your strategies.

You can do that by minimizing advertisements and creating your pop-ups more strategically so that it doesn’t annoy your users.

4. Competitor Improvement

Sometimes you might see a dip in your traffic even if nothing is wrong with your website.

One of the reasons why this can happen is the improvement in your competitor’s marketing strategy, content, link-building strategy , etc.

So it’s important to keep an eye on your competitors and understand what they are doing.

This helps you identify what’s missing in your strategy and improve it to retain your users.

Over to You