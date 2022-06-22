The Power of Habit in Business and Marketing

Syed Balkhi

Business leaders must be able to create and execute a plan. However, even the best-laid plans can go astray without the proper habits in place.

To succeed, leaders need to develop good habits that will keep them on track. Success is not about big actions, impulsive decisions, or fits of creativity.

The truth is that business success is far less exciting than we make it out to be. It’s about the little things, the daily habits that we do day in and day out.

In this post, I'll share why and how habits matter - especially for marketers and business leaders.

1. Habits enforce routines

Habits are critical to success in business because they allow leaders to create a routine and stick to it. Routines are important because they help leaders focus on what’s important and eliminate distractions.

When you have a routine, you don’t have to waste time trying to figure out what you should be doing next. This is especially important for business leaders who have a lot on their plate.

By having a routine, business leaders can focus their attention on the task at hand and get into a flow state. This is when they can be the most productive and creative.

2. Good habits support goal achievement

When leaders establish good habits, they are more likely to achieve their goals. Habits help to focus our attention and energy on goals almost exclusively.

If a leader’s goal is to increase sales, then a habit that supports this goal might be to make 100 sales calls per week.

Another goal might be to improve customer retention rates. A habit that supports this could be to send a personal thank-you note to every customer who makes a purchase.

When you make a work task a habit, you'll be consistent, and over a period of time, you'll get closer to meeting your goals and objectives.

3. Good personal habits lead to better work-life balance

The whole point of being a leader or an entrepreneur is to gain financial benefits and to enjoy life as well.

However, this isn't possible if you aren't functioning at your best physically and mentally.

Successful business leaders and marketers ensure that they have healthy personal habits like:

  • They get enough sleep
  • They wake up early
  • They eat healthy meals
  • Leaders exercise regularly to stay physically fit and mentally sharp
  • They take time for themselves and look after their social needs by interacting with friends and family

By making sure that they are physically and mentally healthy, business leaders can be at their best when they're working. This leads to better work-life balance and less stress.

4. Habits improve self-discipline

One of the most important habits for business leaders is self-discipline. Self-discipline is the ability to resist temptation and stick to a plan.

It’s what allows leaders to say no to distractions and focus on their goals. It’s what allows them to persevere when things get tough.

Self-discipline is a habit that can be developed with practice. The more you resist temptation and stick to your plan, the easier it becomes.

5. Good habits lead to more energy and efficiency

When you develop a habit, you don't have to consciously think about the task at hand. This frees up mental energy that can be used for other things.

For example, if you have a habit of making your bed every morning, you don't have to spend time each day thinking about whether or not you should make your bed.

You've already made the decision, and it's now a habit. This saves you mental energy that can be used for other tasks.

Habits also lead to increased efficiency because you're not wasting time trying to figure out what you should be doing next.

You already know what needs to be done, and you can just do it without thinking about it.

In business, habit-building to follow routines can help you be more efficient and get more done in less time. For example, if you work on your SaaS product and add a new feature, make it a habit to document the changes you made.

If you do this a few times, it will become an automatic habit and part of your workflow. When good documentation becomes a habit, it benefits everyone in your business. And you'll do it without any additional mental strain.

Conclusion

The power of habit is often underestimated in business and marketing. However, the truth is that habits can have a profound impact on our productivity, efficiency, and work-life balance.

Good habits lead to increased self-discipline, more energy, and better focus. They also help us to stick to our goals and achieve better results.

If you want to be successful in business and marketing, make habit-building a priority. Focus on developing good habits that will help you achieve your goals. Over time, you'll see a significant improvement in your results.

Syed Balkhi is on a mission to level the playing field for small businesses.

