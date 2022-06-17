Why Startups Need to Syndicate Content (and How To Do It)

AbsolutVision/Unsplash

Did you know that you can syndicate your content and reach a larger audience? Content syndication is distributing your content to other websites, usually in exchange for a link back to your website. This is a great way to get more traffic and exposure for your website.

There are several benefits to content syndication for startups, especially if you want to build your startup's brand image and focus on content marketing.

Benefits of content syndication for startups

There are many ways you can promote your startup, and creating content is a critical way to do so. Aside from working on a content marketing strategy for your startup, you also need to distribute your content effectively. It isn’t enough to create informative content on your site. There are many benefits of content syndication. Here are some you should consider.

First, it helps you reach a larger audience. By publishing your content on other websites, you can tap into their readership base and expose your content to new readers.

Second, it helps improve your SEO ranking. When other websites publish your content, they will often include a link back to your website. This helps increase your website’s authority and rank on search engine results pages.

Third, it builds relationships with other websites and thought leaders in your industry. By syndicating your content, you build relationships with other websites and thought leaders in your industry. This can lead to new opportunities down the road.

If you’re looking for a way to reach a larger audience and improve your SEO ranking, consider content syndication. It’s a great way to get more exposure for your website and build relationships with other websites and thought leaders in your industry.

How to syndicate your content

Now that you know what content syndication is and its benefits, you’re probably wondering how to get started. Here are a few tips:

1. Find websites that accept guest posts or syndicated content.

There are several websites that accept guest posts or syndicated content. To find websites that might be a good fit for your content, try searching Google for terms like “submit guest post” or “syndicated content.”

Many such websites will accept existing content as long as it’s properly attributed and makes sense for their brand.

2. Make sure the website is relevant to your industry or niche.

When you’re looking for websites to syndicate your content, make sure the website is relevant to your industry or niche. This will help ensure that your content is seen by people interested in what you have to say.

Not only that, but some websites are particular about the types of content they accept. So, it’s important to make sure that your content is a good fit for the website before you submit it.

3. Read the guidelines carefully.

Before you submit your content to a website, be sure to read the guidelines carefully. This will help ensure that your content is accepted and published. You'll avoid mistakes and reduce the need for edits and a lot of back-and-forth with editors.

Editors on other sites generally dislike having to rewrite a lot of content. So, if you want your content to be accepted, make sure it adheres to the guidelines. And that it’s grammatically correct and error-free.

4. Pitch them an article idea.

The best way to get your content accepted on another website is to pitch them an article idea. This can be done by emailing the editor or filling out a contact form on the website.

When you pitch an article idea, make sure it’s relevant to the website and that you include a brief outline of what the article will be about.

If you have existing content that you want to syndicate, you can also pitch the website a link to the article. But, it’s generally best to pitch an idea first and then provide the link to the article.

4. Include a link back to your website.

When you syndicate your content to other websites, be sure to include a link back to your own website. This will help increase traffic to your website and improve your SEO ranking.

Some websites have an automatic feature where you can just insert the link to where your original content lives. When the website publishes your content, they will clearly mention that your content first appeared on your site, and they'll include a link to it.

5. Promote your syndicated content

Once your content is published on another website, be sure to promote it. This will help increase traffic to the article and improve its chances of being seen by a larger audience.

You can promote your syndicated content by sharing it on social media or sending out an email newsletter. You can also reach out to influencers in your industry.

When your content appears on other websites, it helps build credibility for you and your website. It also shows that you’re an expert in your field and that other people are interested in what you have to say.

Conclusion

Content syndication can be a great way to reach a larger audience, improve your SEO ranking, and build relationships with other websites and thought leaders in your industry