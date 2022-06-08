How to Grow Your Website Traffic (5 Ways)

Website Traffic Analytics StockSnap - Pixabay

Do you want to get more website traffic and grow your small business? Virtually all new entrepreneurs, bloggers, and established business leaders want to see as much relevant traffic to their site as possible.

You don’t have to guess to figure out why.

More traffic typically leads to more email signups, increased engagement, and a significant boost in sales. So it’s no surprise that you – or anyone else – want to see more eyes on their website.

Below, you’ll find a few crucial tips that I’ve used through the years to boost our organic traffic.

On that note, let’s get started!

Optimize for Speed and Performance

Optimizing your website is vital for keeping visitors engaged with your brand. We’ve all visited a painfully slow website and decided to leave without reading the on-page content.

You don’t want to put your audience in a position where they feel like they need to leave because your site is sluggish or doesn’t function properly on mobile. Instead, your goal is to keep them around and engaged for as long as possible.

Google recommends that your pages load in 2 seconds or less. I believe they made this decision because a 1-second delay after that time can lead to a whopping 11% loss in page views.

The good news is there are a few ways you can improve the overall speed and performance of your blog or online store. Small actions like using a caching plugin or optimizing your images can significantly impact loading times.

I also suggest using a mobile-responsive design for smartphone and tablet users. Between Google’s mobile-first approach and the 5.32 billion smartphone users around the globe, there’s plenty of incentive to make sure your site looks and feels smooth on mobile devices.

You can see where you stand and make improvements by using Google’s free Mobile-Friendly Test.

Publish High-Value Blog Content

A company blog is one of the best ways to build rapport with visitors, grow your lead list, and skyrocket your traffic. Research shows that companies that publish 16+ posts every month see 3.5X more traffic and engagement than those that publish four or less.

The key to publishing great content is to get to know your target audience. If you can better understand your visitors’ goals and pain points, you’ll have a better chance of keeping them on your site.

I recommend creating buyer persona sheets, which define your target audience based on their needs, pain points, and shopping habits. Depending on your industry, you’ll likely have multiple customer segments.

For example, a pet supply shop would have a segment for cat owners and one for dog owners. After building the persona sheets, the business owner would create content designed to appeal to both groups. They may publish an article on the best cat food bowls one day and post a few days later about high-quality dog leashes. This type of content planning will help you resonate with most people who visit your site.

Once you understand your audience well, start creating and scheduling content that appeals to their interests. Don’t forget to share your posts on social media so you can draw even more traffic to your site.

Build Your Email List

Believe it or not, 96% of people who visit your online store are not ready to buy. Email is a great way to convince these people to visit your site more than once. All you have to do is ask them to join your email list during their first visit.

There are quite a few ways to approach visitors and ask them to sign up. For starters, you could ask people on your most popular blog posts to join so they can receive your latest content. You can do this through a triggered popup or an on-page signup form.

You can also ask visitors to subscribe for a discount on their first order. Even if the person isn’t ready to buy now, having that deal on hand could prompt them to come back and buy something in the future. Plus, they will need to join your list to get the discount.

When visitors become subscribers through one of these discounts, schedule an automated email to deliver their code immediately. If you wait too long, many visitors may decide they don’t want to engage with your brand.

Host Live Events

There’s nothing quite as exciting as attending a live event. Thanks to social media and other advanced marketing tools, it’s possible for brands to go live with their audience at a moment’s notice. You can also schedule events and build hype around our presentations.

Social media is the primary way brands connect with their audience. To name a few, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram all have ways to schedule and host live events.

When you consider what I mentioned earlier about there being over 5 billion social media users, it’s not hard to see how these types of presentations can lead to more website traffic.

The benefits become even more apparent when you consider that 91% of online shoppers (most of which are on social media) want more interactive content.

You could host a webinar where you talk about common industry problems and how your product can help. Alternatively, you could start a more social event, like an ask me anything (AMA). There are countless other options depending on your industry and resources.

These events will give you a chance to put your value proposition on display for new and returning visitors. If you manage to impress them with your presentation, you can expect quite a few attendees to navigate back to your website.

Get Ready for Voice Search

Finally, let’s talk for a few about voice search and SEO. Traditional SEO is still just as important as ever, but there have been a few changes that you should know.

Voice search has exploded in popularity over the last 5+ years. Globally, over 45 million people use voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa to browse the internet, shop, and get quick news updates. It’s estimated that by the end of 2022, voice-based shopping will reach a staggering $40 billion.

Optimizing your site for voice search can help you connect with people who may otherwise not know about your brand.

The easiest way to get started is to write in a conversational tone. When someone searches through a smart speaker, their query is usually phrased differently from someone using a keyword. For instance, instead of typing “lobster dinner near me” on traditional Google Search, people might say aloud, “Where can I find a fresh lobster dinner?”

This slight shift in language can determine your placement in the search results and how often voice assistants mention your brand. Your conversational tone should carry across your blog, landing pages, and social media accounts.

Final Thoughts

The truth is, you probably won’t see an explosion of new traffic overnight – but that’s okay! Building a website that’s full of engaged, qualified visitors is a slow process. The most important thing you can do is stay consistent and figure out what works for your business.

The tips outlined today have worked well for us, and I firmly believe they can help you too.