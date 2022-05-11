Google Trends is a powerful, free tool that can help business owners in various ways. It allows you to see how specific keywords and phrases are trending over time so that you can adjust your marketing efforts accordingly.

You can also use it to research your competition, find new ideas for products or services, and more. This article will show you how to leverage Google Trends for your small business. Let's dive in.

1. See how popular keywords and phrases are

If you're trying to rank for specific keywords or phrases on Google, you can use Google Trends to see how popular they are. This can help you determine whether it's worth investing time and effort into ranking for them.

Simply enter the keyword or phrase into the search bar, and you'll see a line graph indicating its popularity over time. You can also filter the results by location, date range, category, and more.

This is the most straightforward approach to leveraging Google Trends and can give you a wealth of information to help you improve your marketing efforts.

2. Research your competition

Google Trends is also a great way to research your competition . Simply enter their website, name, or product into the search bar and see how popular it is. This can give you an idea of how well known they are and whether they’re making a tangible impact on the internet.

If there are high levels of ‘Interest over time’ and data based on ‘Interest by subregion,’ your competition has a robust online presence.

You can also use this information to compare your brand’s performance with theirs. This can help you identify areas where you need to improve to better compete with them.

3. Find new ideas for products or services

If you're looking for new ideas for products or services, Google Trends can be a valuable resource. Simply enter a keyword or phrase related to your business into the search bar and see what comes up.

For example, if you run a fitness studio, you could enter "fitness trends" into the search bar. This would show you what fitness-related keywords and phrases are trending.

You could then use this information to develop new ideas for products or services that you could offer at your studio.

4. Find related topics to write about

If you're a content marketer, Google Trends can help you find new topics to write about. Simply enter a keyword or phrase related to your business into the search bar and see what comes up.

Let's look at the 'fitness' example in the previous section. When you explore fitness trends in Google Trends, you'll also find 'related topics' like 'Pandemic' and '2022'.

You can create content and make marketing campaigns around these related topics. For example, you could write an article about how to stay fit during a pandemic or create a social media campaign around staying fit and healthy in 2022.

5. Keep an eye on industry trends

Google Trends can also be used to keep an eye on industry trends. This can help you ensure that your products or services are up-to-date and relevant.

Simply enter a keyword or phrase related to your industry into the search bar to do this. This will show you how popular it is over time. You can then use this information to make changes to your business accordingly.

6. Personalize your marketing for different regions

Finally, Google Trends lets you know what's trending based on specific regions. This is useful if you're marketing to different areas or targeting your ads to specific countries.

To do this, go to Google Trends' home page. Often, the platform features major trends happening around the world right at the top. Or you can change the region setting on the main page to see what's hot.

You can use such information to personalize your marketing for different regions. For example, if you're a fashion brand targeting the US market, you can use Google Trends to see what styles and colors are popular in that region.

You can also create clever email marketing campaigns addressing a major current issue and personalize them according to region.

Conclusion

Google Trends is a powerful tool that can be used in various ways. Business owners can use it to see how popular keywords and phrases are, research their competition, find new ideas for products or services, keep an eye on industry trends, and track their marketing efforts.

It’s a simple tool that provides a limited amount of data. If you need more extensive information, you’ll need to use tools like Google Analytics and third-party software, including SEO tools .