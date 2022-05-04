7 Simple and Effective PR Tactics for Small Businesses

You need to build relationships with the media to grow Freddy Kearney/Unsplash

It can be tough for small businesses to get the word out there. Even when they have a great product or service, it can be hard to compete with the big guys. But that doesn’t mean small businesses should give up – there are plenty of ways to get publicity and attract customers, even if you have a small budget.

And that's the focus of this post. We'll give you some actionable tips on how to get PR for your small business, without breaking the bank. Let's get started.

1. Build relationships with influencers

One of the most effective PR tactics is to build relationships with key influencers in your industry or niche. Whether it’s bloggers, journalists, podcasters, bloggers, or social media stars, these people have a huge amount of influence over what their followers read and do. If you can get them on your side and promote your business, you’ll reach a whole new audience.

Of course, this takes time and effort – you can’t just cold-contact someone and expect them to start promoting your business. But if you take the time to get to know them and build a relationship, you’ll be in a much better position to request their help when you need it.

Some effective ways to build relationships with influencers include attending conferences and networking events, engaging with them on social media, writing guest posts for their sites, and collaborating on projects with them. By doing these things consistently over time, you’ll gradually build a reputation as someone who can be relied upon.

You can then leverage your relationship with experts and influencers to carry out your marketing.

2. Get involved in your local community

Another great way to get publicity for your small business is to get involved in your local community. This could involve sponsoring a local sports team, donating to a local charity, or organizing an event that benefits the community in some way.

Not only will this help you build goodwill and positive PR for your business, but it will also help you to connect with potential customers who might not be aware of your business otherwise. And as an added bonus, it can be a great way to connect with other local businesses and build relationships that can benefit both of you in the future.

3. Make use of social media

Social media is one of the most powerful tools at your disposal when it comes to generating publicity for your small business. Whether you’re posting updates, engaging with followers, or running paid campaigns on the major social media platforms, you can reach a huge audience and get results in a very short space of time.

Of course, there are no guarantees when it comes to social media – just because you post something doesn’t mean that people will see it, like it, or share it. But with the right approach and some consistent effort, you can definitely make social media one of your most effective PR tactics.

For example, consider sharing content about your corporate responsibility efforts. Or post about your outreach programs. By showcasing how your business supports people and the community, you'll build better PR.

4. Collaborate with other businesses

Collaborating with other businesses is a great way to get exposure for your small business while also building relationships with other business owners. There are many different ways to collaborate, but some common examples include co-hosting events, running joint promotions, or even just cross-promoting each other’s products and services.

Of course, not every collaboration will be a success – it’s important to choose partners that make sense for your business and have an audience that is likely to benefit from your offerings. But if you manage to find the right partners, collaborating can help you generate huge publicity and boost your sales at the same time.

5. Create a compelling story

To get PR for free, you need to offer journalists and PR professionals something that they’re actually going to want to write about. And one of the best ways to do this is to create a compelling story about your business.

This could be a human interest story about someone who’s been helped by your product or service, an inspirational story about how your business was started, or even just a simple case study about how a customer has used your product. Whatever it is, make sure that it resonates with people and taps into their emotions so that they can’t help but share it with others.

6. Work with the media

Another great way to get free publicity for your business is to work with the media. This could involve giving interviews, writing articles or blog posts, or even just providing quotes for stories.

Of course, working with the media isn’t always easy – you need to be able to capture their attention and give them something that they’re actually going to want to write about. But if you can do it, working with the media can be an incredibly effective way to get free PR for your business.

7. Be newsworthy

If you want to generate publicity for your small business, you need to be newsworthy. This doesn’t mean that you need to make headlines every day, but it does mean that you need to do something that is worthy of media attention.

Some common examples include launching a new product, winning a major contract, or even just being awarded a prestigious industry award. But whatever it is, make sure that it’s newsworthy and that it will capture the attention of the media so that they’re more likely to write about you.

Conclusion

As a small business owner, there are many different ways that you can get publicity for your company and reach new customers. But not all PR tactics are created equal – some are more effective than others, and some are more suited to small businesses than others.

By using the PR tactics that we’ve outlined above, you can be sure that you’re getting the most bang for your buck and generating the maximum amount of publicity for your small business. So why not give them a try today?