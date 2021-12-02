One Million Lights Transform Philadelphia Mills into a Dazzling Winter Wonderland Through Jan. 2

Visitors will enjoy over a million LED pixels in a dynamic, pulsing display synched to holiday favorites on their vehicle's radio Dasher's Lightshow

The parking lot of Philadelphia Mills Mall has been transformed into a magical, musical winter spectacle of light and sound, as Dasher’s Lightshow takes up residence through Jan. 2, 2022. The dynamic LED display, synched to favorite holiday tunes, is a drive-through family experience ideally suited to pandemic-era entertainment. The display is open from dusk to 10:30 p.m. daily.

Around 1 million individual pixel lights comprise the vibrant, pulsating light show, which is located in the Western area of the mall parking lot, near Burlington Coat Factory. A pixel is a specialized LED that is able to individually change color and independently turn on off within the light strand create incredible displays. This is the first year Dasher’s has lit up the Philadelphia area during the holidays.

“This show brings joy and holiday cheer to the whole family, and we’re especially excited to bring it to the Philadelphia area for the first time,” said Jon Prebish, executive director of Dasher’s Lightshow. “The drive-through nature of the exhibition is perfect for a safe evening of entertainment as families once again gather during the holiday season. It’s really amazing what our creative team is able to do with this technology, changing every single light in sync with the music. The entire park is constantly shifting so you never see the same thing twice.”

Dasher’s Lightshow partners with area schools and nonprofit organizations to help raise much-needed funds for the local organizations. They simply donate a portion of ticket sales generated through the partnership to those institutions. So far this season, Dasher’s has partnered with Bensalem High School, Nazareth Academy Grade School and St. Matthew School in Northeast Philadelphia, and Belmont Hills Elementary School. To partner your organization with Dasher’s Lightshow, e-mail philadelphia@dasherslightshow.com.

Tickets for Dasher’s Lightshow can only be purchased in advance, at www.dasherslightshow.com. Tickets are $30 or $35 per vehicle, depending on the time of night requested. Attendees can listen to the synchronized holiday soundtrack on their vehicle’s radio. Philadelphia Mills is located at 1455 Franklin Mills Circle in Philadelphia.