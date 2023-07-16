San Jacinto, CA

San Jacinto, CA real estate market update

Suzy Valentin Realtor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XW7ze_0nSAaBAB00
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for San Jacinto, California, which is located in Riverside County.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of July 7, 2023. Currently there are 65 single family residence homes for sale in San Jacinto, CA. They are selling between $194,000 to $1,500,000.

In San Jacinto, California there are currently 68 homes in escrow; that means they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in June 2023, in San Jacinto, CA, there were 57 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $209,000 to $541,355.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service; in June 2023 San Jacinto homes had an average median of 17 days on the market.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Please make sure you follow my channel to see if the California housing market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a housing market crash or if we keep climbing.

If you have any questions, comments or would like real estate market updates in other cities, please leave them in the comments below. If you are interested in discussing listing your home for sale, please contact me for a no obligation market analysis of your home. Thank you and hope you have a wonderful day.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# san jacinto ca# san jacinto california# san jacinto real estate# homes for sale in san jacinto# houses for sale in san jacinto

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Suzy Valentin Realtor 951-907-4020. If you’re interested in Selling your home or Buying one, either New or Previously Owned in Southern California, please contact me. I would be honored to help you find the home of your dreams. Suzan Valentin Century 21 Masters DRE# 01905146 https://www.youtube.com/SuzyTopAgent https://www.SuzySellsRealEstate.com

Corona, CA
3K followers

More from Suzy Valentin Realtor

Chino Hills, CA

Chino Hills, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Fontana, CA

Fontana, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for Fontana, California, which is located in San Bernardino County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of July 15, 2023. Currently there are 97 single family residence homes for sale in Fontana CA. They are selling between $260,000 to $2,500,000.

Read full story
Colton, CA

Colton, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for Colton, California, which is located in San Bernardino County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of July 15, 2023. Currently there are 26 single family residence homes for sale in Colton CA. They are selling between $285,900 to $2,398,888.

Read full story
Chino, CA

Chino, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for Chino, California, which is located in San Bernardino County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of July 15, 2023. Currently there are 37 single family residence homes for sale in Chino, CA. They are selling between $618,000 to $1,922,000.

Read full story
Bloomington, CA

Bloomington, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for Bloomington, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Perris, CA

Perris, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for Perris, California, which is located in Riverside County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of July 7, 2023. Currently there are 63 single family residence homes for sale in Perris, CA. They are selling between $410,000 to $1,500,000.

Read full story
Norco, CA

Norco, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for Norco, California, which is located in Riverside County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of July 7, 2023. Currently there are 27 single family residence homes for sale in Norco, CA. They are selling between $624,900 to $1,850,000.

Read full story
Murrieta, CA

Murrieta, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for Murrieta, California, which is located in Riverside County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of July 7, 2023. Currently there are 157 single family residence homes for sale in Murrieta, CA. They are selling between $467,999 to $8,975,000.

Read full story
Eastvale, CA

Eastvale, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for Eastvale, California, which is located in Riverside County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of July 7, 2023. Currently there are 22 single family residence homes for sale in Eastvale, CA. They are selling between $629,888 to $1,600,000.

Read full story
Beaumont, CA

Beaumont, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for Beaumont, California, which is located in Riverside County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of July 7, 2023. Currently there are 123 single family residence homes for sale in Beaumont, CA. They are selling between $210,000 to $990,000.

Read full story
Banning, CA

Banning, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for Banning, California, which is located in Riverside County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of July 7, 2023. Currently there are 71 single family residence homes for sale in Banning, CA. They are selling between $280,000 to $1,600,000.

Read full story
Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for Moreno Valley, California, which is located in Riverside County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of July 1, 2023. Currently there are 86 single family residence homes for sale in Moreno Valley, CA. They are selling between $374,900 to $780,000.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Riverside, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of July 1, 2023. Currently there are 212 single family residence homes for sale in Riverside, CA. They are selling between $299,500 to $3,400,000.

Read full story
Menifee, CA

Menifee, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for Menifee, California, which is located in Riverside County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of July 1, 2023. Currently there are 186 single family residence homes for sale in Menifee, CA. They are selling between $240,000 to $4,200,000.

Read full story
Corona, CA

Corona, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for Corona, California, which is located in Riverside County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of July 1, 2023. Currently there are 101 single family residence homes for sale in Corona, CA. They are selling between $549,000 to $2,999,999.

Read full story
Lake Elsinore, CA

Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2023 and July 2023 real estate market for Lake Elsinore, California, which is located in Riverside County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of July 1, 2023. Currently there are 70 single family residence homes for sale in Lake Elsinore, CA. They are selling between $299,900 to $2,200,000.

Read full story
Yorba Linda, CA

Yorba Linda, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the May 2023 and June 2023 real estate market for Yorba Linda, California, which is located in Orange County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of June 28, 2023. Currently there are 50 single family residence homes for sale in Yorba Linda, CA. They are selling between $848,000 to $4,890,000.

Read full story
Garden Grove, CA

Garden Grove, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the May 2023 and June 2023 real estate market for Garden Grove, California, which is located in Orange County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of June 28, 2023. Currently there are 37 single family residence homes for sale in Garden Grove, CA. They are selling between $690,000 to $3,500,000.

Read full story
Santa Ana, CA

Santa Ana, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the May 2023 and June 2023 real estate market for Santa Ana, California, which is located in Orange County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of June 28, 2023. Currently there are 41 single family residence homes for sale in Santa Ana, CA. They are selling between $550,000 to $2,799,999.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy