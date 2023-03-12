Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market update Photo by Suzan Valentin

In this California housing market update I will be covering the February 2023 and March 2023 real estate market for Lake Elsinore, California, which is located in Riverside County.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of March 10, 2023. Currently there are 116 single family residence homes for sale in Lake Elsinore, CA. They are selling between $349,000 to $2,995,000.

In Lake Elsinore, California there are currently 31 homes in escrow; that means they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in February 2023, in Lake Elsinore, CA, there were 56 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $200,000 to $760,000.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service; in February 2023 Lake Elsinore homes had an average median of 54 days on the market.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Please make sure you follow my channel to see if the California housing market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a housing market crash or if we keep climbing.

If you have any questions, comments or would like real estate market updates in other cities, please leave them in the comments below. If you are interested in discussing listing your home for sale, please contact me for a no obligation market analysis of your home. Thank you and hope you have a wonderful day.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.