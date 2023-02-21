Anaheim Hills, CA real estate market update

Suzy Valentin Realtor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCm0c_0ku7IH9I00
Anaheim Hills, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Anaheim Hills, California, which is located in Orange County.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 20, 2023. Currently there are 35 single family residence homes for sale in Anaheim Hills, CA. They are selling between $595,000 to $5,500,000.

In Anaheim Hills, California there are currently 31 homes in escrow; that means they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in January 2023, in Anaheim Hills, CA, there were 17 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $692,000 to $1,999,000.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service; in January 2023 Anaheim Hills homes had an average median of 32 days on the market.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Please make sure you follow my channel to see if the California housing market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a housing market crash or if we keep climbing.

If you have any questions, comments or would like real estate market updates in other cities, please leave them in the comments below. If you are interested in discussing listing your home for sale, please contact me for a no obligation market analysis of your home. Thank you and hope you have a wonderful day.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# anaheim hills ca# anaheim hills california# anaheim hills ca real estate# homes for sale in anaheim hill# houses for sale in anaheim hil

Comments / 0

Published by

Suzy Valentin Realtor 951-907-4020. If you’re interested in Selling your home or Buying one, either New or Previously Owned in Southern California, please contact me. I would be honored to help you find the home of your dreams. Suzan Valentin Century 21 Now Realty DRE# 01905146 https://www.youtube.com/SuzyTopAgent https://www.SuzySellsRealEstate.com

Corona, CA
3K followers

More from Suzy Valentin Realtor

Tustin, CA

Tustin, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Tustin, California, which is located in Orange County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 21, 2023. Currently there are 28 single family residence homes for sale in Tustin, CA. They are selling between $674,888 to $4,900,000.

Read full story
Santa Ana, CA

Santa Ana, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Santa Ana, California, which is located in Orange County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 21, 2023. Currently there are 49 single family residence homes for sale in Santa Ana, CA. They are selling between $450,000 to $3,995,000.

Read full story
Orange, CA

Orange, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Orange, California, which is located in Orange County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 21, 2023. Currently there are 41 single family residence homes for sale in Orange, CA. They are selling between $699,990 to $3,200,000.

Read full story
3 comments
Garden Grove, CA

Garden Grove, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Garden Grove, California, which is located in Orange County.

Read full story
2 comments
Fullerton, CA

Fullerton, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Fullerton, California, which is located in Orange County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 20, 2023. Currently there are 36 single family residence homes for sale in Fullerton, CA. They are selling between $495,000 to $3,250,000.

Read full story
Brea, CA

Brea, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Brea, California, which is located in Orange County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 20, 2023. Currently there are 20 single family residence homes for sale in Brea, CA. They are selling between $500,000 to $2,688,000.

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Anaheim, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Anaheim, California, which is located in Orange County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 20, 2023. Currently there are 60 single family residence homes for sale in Anaheim, CA. They are selling between $589,900 to $5,895,000.

Read full story
Yucaipa, CA

Yucaipa, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Yucaipa, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
San Bernardino, CA

San Bernardino, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for San Bernardino, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Rialto, CA

Rialto, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Rialto, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Redlands, CA

Redlands, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Redlands, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Highland, CA

Highland, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Highland, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Colton, CA

Colton, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Colton, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Chino Hills, CA

Chino Hills, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Chino, CA

Chino, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Chino, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Bloomington, CA

Bloomington, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Bloomington, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Rancho Cucamonga, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Rancho Cucamonga, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Ontario, CA

Ontario, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Ontario, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Loma Linda, CA

Loma Linda, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Loma Linda, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy