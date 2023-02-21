Anaheim, CA real estate market update Photo by Suzan Valentin

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Anaheim, California, which is located in Orange County.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 20, 2023. Currently there are 60 single family residence homes for sale in Anaheim, CA. They are selling between $589,900 to $5,895,000.

In Anaheim, California there are currently 75 homes in escrow; that means they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in January 2023, in Anaheim, CA, there were 40 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $500,000 to $1,185,000.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service; in January 2023 Anaheim homes had an average median of 28 days on the market.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.