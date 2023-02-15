Rancho Cucamonga, CA real estate market update Photo by Suzan Valentin

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Rancho Cucamonga, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 14, 2023. Currently there are 97 single family residence homes for sale in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are selling between $545,000 to $3,000,000.

In Rancho Cucamonga, California there are currently 82 homes in escrow; that means they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in January 2023, in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, there were 48 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $442,000 to $2,135,000.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service; in January 2023 Rancho Cucamonga homes had an average median of 20 days on the market.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year.

