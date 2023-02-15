Loma Linda, CA

Loma Linda, CA real estate market update

Suzy Valentin Realtor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKTAp_0koKvuwk00
Loma Linda, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Loma Linda, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 14, 2023. Currently there are 11 single family residence homes for sale in Loma Linda, CA. They are selling between $575,000 to $1,000,000.

In Loma Linda, California there are currently 7 homes in escrow; that means they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in January 2023, in Loma Linda, CA, there were 4 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $531,000 to $654,900.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service; in January 2023 Loma Linda homes had an average median of 34 days on the market.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Please make sure you follow my channel to see if the California housing market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a housing market crash or if we keep climbing.

If you have any questions, comments or would like real estate market updates in other cities, please leave them in the comments below. If you are interested in discussing listing your home for sale, please contact me for a no obligation market analysis of your home. Thank you and hope you have a wonderful day.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# loma linda ca# loma linda california# homes for sale in loma linda c# houses for sale in loma linda # loma linda ca real estate

Comments / 0

Published by

Suzy Valentin Realtor 951-907-4020. If you’re interested in Selling your home or Buying one, either New or Previously Owned in Southern California, please contact me. I would be honored to help you find the home of your dreams. Suzan Valentin Century 21 Now Realty DRE# 01905146 https://www.youtube.com/SuzyTopAgent https://www.SuzySellsRealEstate.com

Corona, CA
2K followers

More from Suzy Valentin Realtor

Fullerton, CA

Fullerton, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Fullerton, California, which is located in Orange County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 20, 2023. Currently there are 36 single family residence homes for sale in Fullerton, CA. They are selling between $495,000 to $3,250,000.

Read full story
Brea, CA

Brea, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Brea, California, which is located in Orange County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 20, 2023. Currently there are 20 single family residence homes for sale in Brea, CA. They are selling between $500,000 to $2,688,000.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

Anaheim Hills, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Anaheim Hills, California, which is located in Orange County.

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Anaheim, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Anaheim, California, which is located in Orange County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 20, 2023. Currently there are 60 single family residence homes for sale in Anaheim, CA. They are selling between $589,900 to $5,895,000.

Read full story
Yucaipa, CA

Yucaipa, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Yucaipa, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
San Bernardino, CA

San Bernardino, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for San Bernardino, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Rialto, CA

Rialto, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Rialto, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Redlands, CA

Redlands, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Redlands, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Highland, CA

Highland, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Highland, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Colton, CA

Colton, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Colton, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Chino Hills, CA

Chino Hills, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Chino, CA

Chino, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Chino, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Bloomington, CA

Bloomington, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Bloomington, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Rancho Cucamonga, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Rancho Cucamonga, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Ontario, CA

Ontario, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Ontario, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Fontana, CA

Fontana, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Fontana, California, which is located in San Bernardino County.

Read full story
Norco, CA

Norco, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Norco, California, which is located in Riverside County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 10, 2023. Currently there are 32 single family residence homes for sale in Norco, CA. They are selling between $499,900 to $1,825,000.

Read full story
Eastvale, CA

Eastvale, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Eastvale, California, which is located in Riverside County.

Read full story
Beaumont, CA

Beaumont, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Beaumont, California, which is located in Riverside County.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy