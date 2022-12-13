Menifee, CA

Menifee, CA real estate market update

Menifee, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Menifee, California, which is located in Riverside County.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of December 11, 2022. Currently there are 340 single family residence homes for sale in Menifee, CA. They are selling between $235,000 to $4,200,000.

In Menifee, California there are currently 174 homes in escrow, that means they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in November 2022, in Menifee, CA, there were 119 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $245,000 to $890,000.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service; in November 2022 Menifee homes had an average median of 33 days on the market.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Please make sure you follow my channel to see if the California housing market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a housing market crash or if we keep climbing.

If you have any questions, comments or would like real estate market updates in other cities, please leave them in the comments below. If you are interested in discussing listing your home for sale, please contact me for a no obligation market analysis of your home. Thank you and hope you have a wonderful day.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

