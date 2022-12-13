Eastvale, CA real estate market update Photo by Suzan Valentin

In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Eastvale, California, which is located in Riverside County.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of December 12, 2022. Currently there are 78 single family residence homes for sale in Eastvale, CA. They are selling between $639,000 to $1,70,000.

In Eastvale, California there are currently 16 homes in escrow, that means they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in November 2022, in Eastvale, CA, there were 23 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $674,000 to $1,010,000.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service; in November 2022 Eastvale homes had an average median of 39 days on the market.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Please make sure you follow my channel to see if the California housing market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a housing market crash or if we keep climbing.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.