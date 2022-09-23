Eastvale, CA

Eastvale, CA real estate market update

Suzy Valentin Realtor

Eastvale, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Eastvale, California, which is located in Riverside County.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of September 22, 2022. Currently there are 124 single family residence homes for sale in Eastvale, CA. They are selling between $665,000- $1,700,000.

In Eastvale, California there are currently 36 homes in escrow, they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in August 2022, in Eastvale, CA, there were 32 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $640,000 to $1,060,000.

Homes are selling fast right now, according to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service; in August 2022 Eastvale homes had an average median of 19 days on the market.

We are experiencing a very competitive market, as there is still a strong demand coupled with low inventory that is producing higher prices currently.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Make sure you follow my channel to see if the California housing market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a housing market crash or if we keep climbing.

If you have any questions or would like real estate market updates in other cities, please leave them in the comments. If you are interested in discussing listing your home for sale, please contact me, thank you and hope you have a wonderful day.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Suzan Valentin Century 21 Now Realty DRE# 01905146

