Chino Hills, CA

Chino Hills, CA real estate market update

Suzy Valentin Realtor

Chino Hills, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of August 9, 2022. Currently there are 116 single family residence homes for sale in Chino Hills, CA. They are selling between $510,00- $5,890,000.

In Chino Hills, California there are currently 47 homes in escrow, they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in July 2022, in Chino Hills, CA, there were 50 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $570,000 to $2,330,000.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service, in July 2022 Chino Hills homes had an average median of 14 days on the market.

We are experiencing a very competitive market, as there is still a strong demand coupled with low inventory that is producing higher prices currently.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Make sure you follow my channel to see if the California housing market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a housing market crash or if we keep climbing.

If you have any questions or would like real estate market updates in other cities, please leave them in the comments. If you are interested in discussing listing your home for sale, please contact me, thank you and hope you have a wonderful day.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

