San Jacinto, CA

San Jacinto, CA real estate market update

Suzy Valentin Realtor

San Jacinto, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for San Jacinto, California, which is located in Riverside county.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of August 8, 2022. Currently there are 123 single family residence homes for sale in San Jacinto, CA. They are selling between $220,00- $1,600,000.

In San Jacinto, California there are currently 69 homes in escrow, they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in July 2022, in San Jacinto, CA, there were 51 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $255,000 to $629,990.

Homes are selling fast right now, according to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service, in July 2022 San Jacinto homes had an average median of 17 days on the market.

We are experiencing a very competitive market, as there is still a strong demand coupled with low inventory that is producing higher prices currently.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Make sure you follow my channel to see if the California housing market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a housing market crash or if we keep climbing.

If you have any questions or would like real estate market updates in other cities, please leave them in the comments. If you are interested in discussing listing your home for sale, please contact me, thank you and hope you have a wonderful day.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Suzy Valentin Realtor

Corona, CA
