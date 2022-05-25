Orange, CA

Orange, California housing market update

Suzy Valentin Realtor

Orange, California housing market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the April 2022 and May 2022 real estate market for Orange, California, which is located in Orange county.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of May 23, 2022. Currently there are 78 single family residence homes for sale in Orange, CA. They are selling between $649,900- $5,900,000.

In Orange, California there are currently 67 homes in escrow, they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in April 2022, in Orange, CA, there were 76 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $700,000 to $3,700,000.

Homes are selling very fast right now, according to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service, in April 2022 Orange homes had an average median of 7 days on the market.

We are experiencing a very competitive market, as there is a strong demand coupled with low inventory that is producing higher prices currently.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Make sure you follow my channel to see if the California housing market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a housing market crash or if we keep climbing.

If you have any questions or would like real estate market updates in other cities, please leave them in the comments. If you are interested in discussing listing your home for sale, please contact me, thank you and hope you have a wonderful day.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

