San Bernardino, California real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the April 2022 and May 2022 real estate market for San Bernardino, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of May 6, 2022. Currently there are 147 single family residence homes for sale in San Bernardino, CA. They are selling between $200,000- $1,725,000.

In San Bernardino, California there are currently 227 homes in escrow, they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in April 2022, in San Bernardino, CA, there were 149 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $147,000 to $2,698,000.

Homes are selling very fast right now, according to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service, in April 2022 San Bernardino homes had an average median of 8 days on the market.

We are experiencing a very competitive market, as there is a strong demand coupled with low inventory that is producing higher prices currently.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Make sure you follow my channel to see if the California housing market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a housing market crash or if we keep climbing.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.