Redlands, California housing market update Suzan Valentin

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2022 and February 2022 real estate market for Redlands, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 24, 2022. Currently there are 35 single family residence homes for sale in Redlands, CA. They are selling between $350,000 - $5,975,000.

In Redlands, California there are currently 77 homes in escrow, they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in January 2022, in Redlands, CA, there were 48 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $316,000 to $2,500,000.

Homes are selling very fast right now, according to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service, in January 2022 homes in Redlands had an average median of 17 days on the market.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Make sure you follow my channel to see if the California housing market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a housing market crash or if we keep climbing.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.