Loma Linda, CA

Loma Linda, California housing market update

Suzy Valentin Realtor

Loma Linda, California housing market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2022 and February 2022 real estate market for Loma Linda, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 24, 2022. Currently there are 9 single family residence homes for sale in Loma Linda, CA. They are selling between $285,000 - $949,000.

In Loma Linda, California there are currently 14 homes in escrow, they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in January 2022, in Loma Linda, CA, there were 10 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $425,000 to $635,000.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service, in January 2022 homes in Loma Linda, CA had an average median of 31 days on the market.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Make sure you follow my channel to see if the California housing market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a housing market crash or if we keep climbing.

If you have any questions or would like real estate market updates in other cities, please leave them in the comments. If you are interested in discussing listing your home for sale, please contact me, thank you and hope you have a wonderful day and a happy new year.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Suzan Valentin Century 21 Now Realty DRE# 01905146

