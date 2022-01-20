San Jacinto, CA

San Jacinto, California housing market update

Suzy Valentin Realtor

In this California housing market update I will be covering the December 2021 and January 2022 real estate market for San Jacinto, California, which is located in Riverside county.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of January 20, 2022. Currently there are 71 single family residence homes for sale in San Jacinto, CA. They are selling between $199,000 - $2,729,000.

In San Jacinto, California there are currently 88 homes in escrow, they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in December 2021, in San Jacinto, CA, there were 69 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $240,000 to $650,000.

Homes are selling very fast right now, according to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service, in December 2021 homes in San Jacinto had an average median of 8 days on the market.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Make sure you follow my channel to see if the California housing market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a housing market crash or if we keep climbing.

If you have any questions or would like real estate market updates in other cities, please leave them in the comments. If you are interested in discussing listing your home for sale, please contact me, thank you and hope you have a wonderful day and a happy new year.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Suzy Valentin Realtor

