Beaumont, California housing market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the December 2021 and January 2022 real estate market for Beaumont, California, which is located in Riverside county.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of January 20, 2022. Currently there are 53 single family residence homes for sale in Beaumont, CA. They are selling between $289,900 - $899,900.

In Beaumont, California there are currently 102 homes in escrow, they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in December 2021, in Beaumont, CA, there were 74 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $310,000 to $760,000.

Homes are selling very fast right now, according to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service, in December 2021 homes in Beaumont had an average median of 12 days on the market.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.