Bloomington, CA

Bloomington, California housing market update

Suzy Valentin Realtor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdOyI_0dm1a5cA00
Bloomington, California housing market updateCanva - Marketplace Designers

In this California housing market update I will be covering the December 2021 and January 2022 real estate market for Bloomington, California, which is located in San Bernardino county, about an hour drive from Los Angeles.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of January 14, 2022, currently there are 2 single family residence homes for sale in Bloomington, CA. They are selling between $180,000 - $2,000,000.

In Bloomington, California there are currently 15 homes in escrow, they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in December 2021, in Bloomington, CA, there were 10 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $460,000 to $725,000.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service, in December 2021 homes in Bloomington, CA had an average median of 23 days on the market.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Make sure you follow my channel to see if the California housing market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a housing market crash or if we keep climbing.

If you have any questions or would like real estate market updates in other cities, please leave them in the comments. If you are interested in discussing listing your home for sale, or buying a home, please contact me. Thank you and hope you have a wonderful day and a happy new year.

All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# houses for sale# homes in escrow# real estate market# housing market# real estate for sale

Comments / 0

Published by

Suzy Valentin Realtor 951-907-4020. If you’re interested in Selling your home or Buying one, either New or Previously Owned in Southern California, please contact me. I would be honored to help you find the home of your dreams. Suzan Valentin Century 21 Now Realty DRE# 01905146 https://www.youtube.com/SuzyTopAgent https://www.SuzySellsRealEstate.com

Corona, CA
1185 followers

More from Suzy Valentin Realtor

San Jacinto, CA

San Jacinto, California housing market update

San Jacinto, California housing market updateCanva - Marketplace Designers. In this California housing market update I will be covering the December 2021 and January 2022 real estate market for San Jacinto, California, which is located in Riverside county.

Read full story
Cherry Valley, CA

Cherry Valley, California housing market update

Cherry Valley, California housing market updateCanva - Marketplace Designers. In this California housing market update I will be covering the December 2021 and January 2022 real estate market for Cherry Valley, California, which is located in Riverside county.

Read full story
Colton, CA

Colton, California housing market update

Colton, California housing market updateCanva - Marketplace Designers. In this California housing market update I will be covering the December 2021 and January 2022 real estate market for Colton, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.

Read full story
1 comments
Grand Terrace, CA

Grand Terrace, California housing market update

Grand Terrace, California housing market updateCanva - Marketplace Designers. In this California housing market update I will be covering the December 2021 and January 2022 real estate market for Grand Terrace, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.

Read full story
San Bernardino, CA

San Bernardino, California housing market update

San Bernardino, California housing market updateCanva - Marketplace Designers. In this California housing market update I will be covering the December 2021 and January 2022 real estate market for San Bernardino, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.

Read full story
1 comments
Chino, CA

Chino, California housing market update

Chino, California housing market updateCanva - Marketplace Designers. In this California housing market update I will be covering the December 2021 and January 2022 real estate market for Chino, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.

Read full story
2 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley, California housing market update

Moreno Valley, California housing market updateCanva - Marketplace Designers. In this California housing market update I will be covering the December 2021 and January 2022 real estate market for Moreno Valley, California, which is located in Riverside county.

Read full story
Murrieta, CA

Murrieta, California housing market update

Murrieta, California housing market updateCanva - Marketplace Designers. In this California housing market update I will be covering the December 2021 and January 2022 real estate market for Murrieta, California, which is located in Riverside county.

Read full story
Mentone, CA

Mentone, California housing market update

Mentone, California housing market updateCanva - Marketplace Designers. In this California housing market update I will be covering the December 2021 and January 2022 real estate market for Mentone, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy