Loma Linda, CA

Loma Linda, California housing market update

Suzy Valentin Realtor

In this California housing market update I will be covering the December 2021 and January 2022 real estate market for Loma Linda, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of January 11, 2022. Currently there are 12 single family residence homes for sale in Loma Linda, CA. They are selling between $545,000 - $1,190,000.

In Loma Linda, California there are currently 8 homes in escrow, they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in December 2021, in Loma Linda, CA, there were 14 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $410,000 - $800,001.

Homes are selling very fast right now, according to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service, in Loma Linda during December 2021, homes had an average median of 8 days on the market.

We are experiencing a very competitive market, as there is a strong demand coupled with low inventory that is producing higher prices currently.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Make sure you follow my channel to see if the California housing market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a housing market crash or if we keep climbing.

If you have any questions or would like real estate market updates in other cities, please leave them in the comments. If you are interested in discussing listing your home for sale, please contact me, thank you and hope you have a wonderful day.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Suzy Valentin Realtor 951-907-4020. If you’re interested in Selling your home or Buying one, either New or Previously Owned in Southern California, please contact me. I would be honored to help you find the home of your dreams. Suzan Valentin Century 21 Now Realty DRE# 01905146 https://www.youtube.com/SuzyTopAgent https://www.SuzySellsRealEstate.com

