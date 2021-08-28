Riverside, California housing market update

Riverside CA Real Estate Market July and August 2021 Suzan Valentin

In this California housing market update I will be covering the July and August 2021 real estate market for Riverside California, which is located in Riverside county.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of August 27, 2021 Currently there are 326 single family residence homes for sale in Riverside CA. They are selling between $289,900 - $3,249,000

In Riverside California there are 428 homes in escrow, they are either in pending status or are accepting back up offers.

Last month in July 2021, in Riverside CA, there were 301 single family residence homes sold, they ranged in price from $275,000 to $1,400,000 .

Homes are selling very fast right now, according to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service, in July 2021 homes had an average median of 7 days on the market.

Median Days to Sell Corona Jan to July California Regional Multiple Listing Service

We are experiencing a very competitive market, as there is a strong demand coupled with low inventory that is producing higher prices currently.

It is still too early to tell where the market is heading this year. Make sure you follow my channel to see if the California Housing Market remains consistent and steady, if we are headed for a Housing Market Crash or if we keep climbing.

If you have any questions please leave them in the comments. If you are interested in discussing listing your home for sale, please contact me, thank you and hope you have a wonderful day.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.