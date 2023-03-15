Arizona Renaissance Festival Celtic and Artisan Appreciation Weekend

Suzy Jacobson Cherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnVr6_0lKE6H8C00
35th Annual Arizona Renaissance FestivalPhoto byArizona Renaissance Festival

The Fairhaven Village marketplace has over 200 elaborately adorned shops offering a variety of one-of-a-kind hand-made items. Using the ancient skills of glassblowing, leatherwork, weaving, woodcarving, blacksmithing, candle-making, and pottery, talented artisans create gorgeous handcrafted works of art. There is no doubt that you’ll find something you like at the Faire.

Earn a FREE Return Visit on Artisan Appreciation Weekend!

Whether you come Saturday or Sunday, March 18 or 19, if you spend $250 on the day you attend you can receive one adult admission ticket to return to the Faire! If you spend $350 on the day you attend you can receive two free adult admission tickets. Just collect the receipts for your purchases from the artisans, then bring the receipts totaling either $250 or $350 to the Box Office Will Call window. Receipts must be redeemed on the date the purchases are made.

Wearin’ of the Green

On Sunday March 19, you are invited to show off your Irish Spirit at the Wearin’ of the Green Contest at 1:30 pm at the Royal Pavilion. The Arizona Colleens will be judging the contest. Continuing the St Patrick’s Celebration, the Arizona Colleens will be performing for the Queen, mingling with festival guests, and showing off their step-dancing skills. You might even spot a leprechaun in the shire!

Guest Authors

On Saturday and Sunday, Guest Authors Natalie Wright and Trisha Lynn Halaas will be at Ann Chamberlin’s Book Shop. Stop by to purchase signed copies of their books.

Natalie Wright is an award-winning author of Fantasy and Sci-Fi fiction for adults and young adults. Her first novel, Emily’s House, has been read over 2.1 million times worldwide. Guests can purchase autographed copies of all Natalie’s available books at the Faire, including the complete Akasha Chronicles and the best-selling H.A.L.F. series. Be among the first to get a signed copy Natalie’s newest fantasy novel, Season of the Dragon.

Trisha Lynn Halaas has always been in love with the story. After losing her beloved brother, Shane, to the ravages of addiction, she wanted to draw attention to the subject. She meshed her love of the story with her love for her brother, creating their own unique presentation of addiction awareness. Her debut novel I Am the Storm explores timely themes, addiction, and grief in a new and unique way.

After visiting with the guest authors, take some time to peruse the shop. Ann Chamberin’s Book Shop carries unique and interesting new and used books in various genre including history, fantasy, travel, and special interests.

Entertainment for All

One of the special features of the Faire is that entertainment takes place throughout the day right in front of your eyes on the streets of the village. You just never know what to expect. You just might rub shoulders with Royalty! The Renaissance Men, a new addition to this year’s entertainment involves thrilling and hilarious sword-fighting- danger, excitement, and laughs as the two strive to attain the ultimate prize: your validation and the title of The Renaissance Man!

Primrose the Fairy is also new, spreading joy and magic throughout the village! You can meet Prim in the lanes of Fairhaven or at the Twig the Fairy shop near the Carnevale Stage. Another new comedic addition is Fool's Medicine: travel through time with Professor Wrench on a quest to prove that laughter truly is the best medicine.

Kids love the interactive games and people-powered rides. There’s Da Vinci's Flying Machine, the Slider Joust, Piccolo Pony - a HUGE rocking horse, Castle Walls Climbing Tower, Castle Siege, Maze, and the Archery Range. See Mother Goose, the living mermaids; Cirque du Sewer with its acrobatic rats and cats! You can even get knighted by the Queen.

Oh, the FOOD!

Food is plentiful and available throughout the village. The menu is diverse with delectable offerings such as steak-on-a-stake, vegetable and meat pies, pastas, bread bowls filled with hearty stews, scotch eggs, and, of course, the smoked turkey legs. The desserts are decadent. Be sure to try the crepes or a variety of other sweet treat surprises!

It’s not a trip to the Arizona Renaissance Festival without a visit to the Chocolate Maker. Their signature triple-chocolate blend is used to make everything on offer, including Krispy Treats, S’Mores, cherries, raspberries, bananas, and cheesecakes. One of the most popular items is the Strawberry Bowl – a quarter-pound of cool sliced strawberries topped with warm melted chocolate. If you’re feeling brave and adventurous, stop by with your turkey leg and ask to take the “turkey leg challenge.”

Just down the lane from the Chocolate Maker, you’ll find a brand-new dessert. The Chimney Cakes are prepared the same way as they were 400 years ago! The dough is baked on an open fire until the outside dough caramelizes to a perfect golden-brown color. The smell itself is fabulous!

See Thee at the Faire!

Pleasure is the Order of the Day…so, put your daily cares aside and escape to the Arizona Renaissance Festival-a much simpler time.

Children under four are always free. Tickets purchased at the Festival Day of Show are $34 for adults 13 years and above. Children 5-12 are $22. Senior discount tickets for ages 60 and over and active military are $32 and only available at the Festival Box Office. I.D. is required for discount pricing. You can save $1 by purchasing tickets at Bashas’ and Food City in advance. Parking is FREE courtesy of Bashas’ and Food City.

How to Get There:

  • From Metro Phoenix take the Superstition Freeway (US Hwy 60) East, past Gold Canyon Golf Resort to the Festival.
  • From Metro Tucson take the Tucson shortcut, The Pinal Pioneer Parkway (Hwy 79) to Florence Junction. West 7 miles on US Hwy 60 to the Festival Village.
  • From Casa Grande take the Exit 185 to Hwy 387 connecting to 87/287 to Florence turn North on Hwy 79 to Florence Junction, West 7 miles on US Hwy 60 to the Festival Village
  • From Flagstaff/Northern Arizona take I-17 South to Phoenix connection to I-10 then East on Superstition Fwy (US Hwy 60), past Gold Canyon Golf Resort to the Festival Village.

For information call 520-463-2600.

M.Div., Interspiritual Abbess. Yoga practitioner. Basic hula hooper. Veteran. Writer. Artist. Published in newspapers, magazines, broadsides, anthologies, and online journals.

