Mesa, AZ

City of Mesa Increases Grass Removal Incentives

Suzy Jacobson Cherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xa2fa_0lDRYyKS00
Succulents and Cacti add native beauty to Xeriscaped yardsPhoto byJames Maynard

Mesa residents who would like to remove their established grass and replace it with a water-thrifty Xeriscape landscape may qualify to receive up to $1,100 from the City of Mesa.

The city offers two levels of incentives for residents. Those who plan to convert 500 to 999 square feet of grass, the incentive is $750. Residents with more than 1,000 square feet of grass to convert are eligible for a $1,000 incentive. Adding an eligible tree or two as part of the Grass-to-Xeriscape project can qualify for up to $100 more.

A Xeriscape (zeer-a-scape) uses well-adapted plants, efficient irrigation, careful design, and proper maintenance to produce beautiful landscapes that save water and energy. Benefits of Xeriscaping include water conservation and lower water bills, improvement of the soil, and creative use of native plants. Xeriscape also provides wildlife habitat and creates shade.

Xeriscaping can provide color and variety in your yard while also conserving water. Native plants are an important aspect of xeriscaping since this is their natural habitat. They do well with the tough growing conditions and desert soils. Many native plants are legumes, which form a flourish on nitrogen- deficient soils generally found in the desert.

Plants from other areas that have adapted well to the Arizona desert can be used in Xeriscaping to add variety and creativity to your landscape. Various shrubs and trees help to provide shade, but Cacti and succulents use the least amount of water and are very low maintenance.

Residents of Mesa who are interested in this incentive can visit the Water Conservation webpage to find out if you qualify.

