Arizona Renaissance Festival Pirate Invasion and Brewfest!

Suzy Jacobson Cherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnVr6_0l3ERcV900
Arizona Renaissance FestivalPhoto byArizona Renaissance Festival

March 4th and 5th brings the fifth weekend of the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival. This weekend, look forward to the Pirate Invasion & BrewFest!

The 50-acre festival village of Fairhaven is filled with 16 stages of nonstop entertainment; falconry, sea fairies, pirates, performances of music, dance, acrobatics, and comedy. Cheer on your favorite armored knight at the jousting tournament three times a day. Modern re-creations of Renaissance era jousting tournaments are depictions of historical events, coming from a time of high ideals, noble causes, and grand chivalry. At the Festival, visitors of all ages are welcome to CHEER on their favorite knight in the 5,000-seat arena! You can learn a little more about the practice of tournament jousting in the Renaissance period online here. Huzzah!

Explore the marketplace with over 200 storybook shops, studios, and galleries filled with unique arts and crafts. Enjoy hearty food and drink. Foolish pleasures mix with artisan treasures as you shop, eat and revel with a cast of nearly 2,000 colorfully costumed characters.

BrewFest

The BrewFest will take place on both Saturday and Sunday, providing you with the opportunity to sample a variety of craft brews with a self-guided flight of beers. Hoist a toast of fine brew, or mead! Sample a selection of fine micro-brewed ale, participate in RenFest beer games, and enjoy great music and merrymaking. BrewFest activities start at 12:00pm and end at 4:00 pm. BrewFest cost is $15 for seven pours. Must be 21 years of age to partake in the tasting. The BrewFest takes place at the Village Green located inside the Festival gates to your left upon entry. If you’d like, you can take a look at the featured brews online. Tasting tickets can be purchased until 3:30 pm.

Kids Need to Read

Kids ages five to twelve get in FREE with two new books this weekend. The books will be donated at the Kids Need to Read booth at the faire.

Navigational Trials

Join the All-Ages Navigational Trials! Visit the Lord Mayor at the Mayor’s Pavilion to receive your Navigational Trials Port of Call Card. Fill the card with the appropriate Port Stamps and receive a Navigator’s Certificate when you return it to the Lord Mayor.

Child Pirate Costume Contest!

On Saturday, there will be a Pirate Costume contest for kids ages five to twelve. Meet at the Royal Pavilion at 1:30 to enter. Entrants will be judged on: Costume, ARR, & Swagger!

Adult Pirate Costume Contest!

On Sunday, the Pirate Costume contest will be for ages thirteen and up. If you’d like to enter, head on over to the Royal Pavilion at 1:30 as your best Pirate. Entrants will be judged on: Costume, ARR, & Swagger.

Guest Authors at Ann Chamberlin’s Book Shop

Visit Local artist/author and pirate Tao Baker, who will be signing copies of his books, The Ballad of Stinky Pete the Pirate and The Legend of Pasquale the Pirate.

On Sunday, Ronald C. Tobin, author of A Ruby for Victor will be joining Tao at the Book Shop. A Ruby for Victor and its sequel, Debts of Blood, are vampire novels. The books provide a unique twist, a refreshing take on the genre, along with strong science fiction elements. They are a mix of self-discovery, intrigue, passions, suspense, and a commentary on our modern world.

Don’t Forget the Chocolate!

Make sure to check out the Renaissance Chocolate shop! Their signature triple chocolate blend is only available at the Arizona Renaissance Festival. Choose from chocolate dipped strawberries and berry bowls made with close to a quarter of a pound of cool sliced strawberries topped with warm, melty chocolate, chocolate dipped frozen bananas with or without peanuts, frozen cheesecake dipped in chocolate with or without almonds, as well as a host of other options. Whether you buy something or not, the friendly folk at the Renaissance Chocolate counter will give you a taste of the triple chocolate when you come by. There are three locations in the village, so you can’t miss them!

Tickets and Directions

Get your discount tickets at Bashas’ and Food City Stores $33 for adults, $21 for kids (ages 5 – 12), children 4 and under are always FREE. Tickets purchased at the Festival Box Office are $1 more. Discount tickets for seniors (60 and older) and military are $32, only available at the Festival box office. Parking is FREE courtesy of Bashas’ and Food City Stores.

The Festival is located just east of Phoenix on US Hwy 60, past the Gold Canyon Golf Resort. From Tucson, the Festival is west of Florence Junction on US Hwy 60. Call 520-463-2600 or visit https://arizona.renfestinfo.com for directions.

The Arizona Renaissance Festival is sponsored by Bashas, Food City, Budweiser, Delta, Pepsi, and Guinness.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arizona RenFaire# Family Fun# Pirates# Renaissance Festival# BrewFest

Comments / 0

Published by

Living, working, studying, raising kids, and writing in Mesa since 1991. M.Div., Interspiritual Abbess. Yoga practitioner. Basic hula hooper. Veteran. Writer. Artist. Published in newspapers, magazines, broadsides, anthologies, and online journals. Writes an eclectic array of stories for Medium, spirituality and recipes at HubPages, and books in various genre. Writing about spirituality, growing older, mental health, books, food, and living life in Mesa for Newsbreak.

Mesa, AZ
434 followers

More from Suzy Jacobson Cherry

Mesa, AZ

Wild Creatures I've Seen in My Mesa Neighborhood

I don't live in the country, but I don't live in the city either. Our house is just about half a mile from the nearest freeway, so we have traffic noise. The housing in my neighborhood is mostly manufactured homes that were set here in the 1980s as winter homes for winter visitors from up north, so there's a little space between us, but not as much as there would be if this were a rural area.

Read full story
6 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Renaissance Festival Time Travelers Weekend

This weekend brings the fourth of nine weekends of revelry in the unique medieval theme park called the Arizona Renaissance Festival, where the entertainment never stops! Come and explore the 50-acre village of Fairhaven filled with old world revelry; a most charming respite from modern times. Cheer on your favorite armored knight at the jousting tournament three times a day. Explore the marketplace with over 200 storybook shops, studios and galleries filled with unique arts and crafts. Enjoy fantastic food and drink.

Read full story
1 comments
Mesa, AZ

I Love Mesa Day Offers Free Family Fun!

I Love Mesa Day 2023 will be a great day to enjoy the spring weather. This outdoor day of FREE fun and business specials will take place on February 25th from 8am to 9pm, and will include free family friendly and outdoor events throughout Downtown Mesa. I Love Mesa Day is a celebration of all things local.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Story of a Love

This is a true love story – mine. I am blessed. There is no other word that can describe the joy I feel at the way my life is right now, today. After all the years of searching for someone to share my life with; all the experiences in abuse or disappointment, all the lonely nights and the empty promises, I have been blessed with the presence of the perfect life partner for the last 11-plus years. He is all I ever hoped for in a man; all I've ever penned in a poem. I believe that he came to me as a gift, and the best part of the whole story is that we were friends for 20 years before we got together!

Read full story
Arizona State

Three-Day Royal Weekend at Arizona Renaissance Festival

Take a unique trip back in time to the Arizona Renaissance Festival. Not even in her wildest dreams would Queen Elizabeth have imagined a celebration such as this taking place in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains! One of the largest events of its kind in the United States, this special event is a place to revel in the atmosphere of a 16th century European village!

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

ADOT Email Warns Drivers to prepare for Snow in the High Country

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, storms are expected to create snow-packed, icy conditions on many Arizona highways. It’s best to avoid traveling in winter weather until after storms have passed. You should consider delaying trips into the mountains. If you do take that trip this week, you should slow down when you encounter winter conditions. Remember to focus on safe driving. It is important to slow down, as winter weather has the potential to create hazardous conditions.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

This Weekend, the Arizona Renaissance Festival Promises Romance

Sign Language Interpreters will be available at select stage shows. Visit the Deaf Awareness Day tent outside the front gate for a schedule featuring the available interpreted shows. For more information please contact Christina Laurent at claurent@email.arizona.edu. Come eat, drynk, and be Merry!

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Get Your Kilt On, It’s Time for the Scottish Games

The 58th Annual Phoenix Scottish Games, the flagship event of the Caledonian Society of Arizona – also known as the “Highland Games” -- will be held on March 3, 4, and 5 at Chandler Regional Park.

Read full story

Following Your Dreams with Audacity and Integrity

The difference between "Wanna-Be" and "Is" Have you ever thought about what makes the difference between talented people who find fame and/or fortune and those whose talents go unnoticed by everyone except their closest friends and family?

Read full story
1 comments

Perspective: Dressing for Comfort, Dressing for Fun

Most of the time, I dress for comfort. This wasn’t always the case, of course. There was a time when I had no choice but to put on pantyhose and heels to go into the office, where most of the time I felt frumpy and ungainly. Heels have made my feet hurt for as long as I remember. Then there’s the bras. Don’t even get me going on the discomfort of most of these midriff-strangling harnesses.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Book Review: Spicy Adult Romance by Local Author A.M. Ladd

NOTE: This review is about an adult fantasy romance novel. When I attended the Mesa Book Festival last December, I met author A.M. Ladd, who was staffing the Paperclip Publishing table. As I perused the books on the Paperclip tables, I found myself caught up in the story I previewed on the back of a book. It turned out that the book I was looking at was written by Ladd herself. I threw my name in for a drawing for the book, and was thrilled when I received a text the next week letting me know I had won!

Read full story
Maricopa County, AZ

ADOT Reports East Valley Closure Tuesday Night, February 7

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed between Higley and Power Roads for pavement maintenance work on Tuesday, February 7 starting at 9 pm. The on ramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Roads will also be closed. This nighttime closure is needed to allow crews to complete maintenance of the pavement on US 60. Drivers who exit at Higley Road will be able to detour along Baseline Road or Southern Avenue and return to eastbound US 60 at Power Road. This portion of US-60 is expected to reopen at about 5 am on Wednesday, February 8.

Read full story
Arizona State

Huzzah! RenFaire is Upon Us!

The time has come! The 35th season of the Arizona Renaissance Festival opens this Saturday, February 4, at 10 a.m. RenFolk from across the country have descended upon the campgrounds and the shops, preparing for the day the gates open, the trumpets blow, hecklers heckle, and canons boom.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of Joey

You know what a joey is, right? No, it’s not your brother-in-law. Joey is the term used for young marsupials. Young wallaroos, wallabies, koalas, and even opossums are called joey. Usually we think of a baby kangaroo when we hear about a joey. In this case, though, we’re referring to a cup of Australian brew coffee.

Read full story

Book Review: “The Book of Speculation” by Erika Swyler

Have you ever wondered about the carnival world of early America? The world of carnivals is at the core of the delightful and disturbing story told in the 2015 Buzzfeed Best Fiction Book, The Book of Speculation. In fact, there are multiple stories which, when woven together, become one history of a family curse and what it takes to break it.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your Neighborhood

Are you a resident of Mesa who takes pride in the neighborhood where you live and wish to keep it friendly, safe, and attractive? Do you live in a neighborhood that seems to be losing its appeal and want to find ways to bring it back to life, make it safer, friendlier, and more beautiful? The City of Mesa would like to help you and your neighbors to bring these visions into fruition. The city has programs and tools that can be of benefit. However, citizens can only use these programs and tools if they are aware of them.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

City of Mesa Offers Class in Water Conservation

The Colorado River Basin has been in a historic drought for 23 years, and it’s getting worse. Between the drought and low runoff conditions, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at extremely low levels. According to Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and low precipitation. In turn, severe drought conditions exacerbate wildfire risk and ecosystems disruption, increasing the stress on communities and our landscapes. In response to this continuing crisis, downstream releases from both Glen Canyon and Hoover are being reduced for the second year.

Read full story
2 comments
Mesa, AZ

City of Mesa Little Library Program

Did you know that the City of Mesa supports individuals who wish to have a Little Free Library on their property? This program is in place to promote literacy among the citizens of Mesa and works in conjunction with the Little Free Library Project.

Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in Gilbert

If you live in the East Valley, you’ve probably heard of the Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch. This is a great destination for a nice nature walk. The preserve was created by the City of Gilbert in 1999 with the goal of creating an educational and recreational center as well as a wildlife preserve. Of the 110 acres that constitute the Preserve, 70 contain seven water recharge basins.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy