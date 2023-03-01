Arizona Renaissance Festival Pirate Invasion and Brewfest!

Arizona Renaissance Festival Photo by Arizona Renaissance Festival

March 4th and 5th brings the fifth weekend of the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival. This weekend, look forward to the Pirate Invasion & BrewFest!

The 50-acre festival village of Fairhaven is filled with 16 stages of nonstop entertainment; falconry, sea fairies, pirates, performances of music, dance, acrobatics, and comedy. Cheer on your favorite armored knight at the jousting tournament three times a day. Modern re-creations of Renaissance era jousting tournaments are depictions of historical events, coming from a time of high ideals, noble causes, and grand chivalry. At the Festival, visitors of all ages are welcome to CHEER on their favorite knight in the 5,000-seat arena! You can learn a little more about the practice of tournament jousting in the Renaissance period online here. Huzzah!

Explore the marketplace with over 200 storybook shops, studios, and galleries filled with unique arts and crafts. Enjoy hearty food and drink. Foolish pleasures mix with artisan treasures as you shop, eat and revel with a cast of nearly 2,000 colorfully costumed characters.

BrewFest

The BrewFest will take place on both Saturday and Sunday, providing you with the opportunity to sample a variety of craft brews with a self-guided flight of beers. Hoist a toast of fine brew, or mead! Sample a selection of fine micro-brewed ale, participate in RenFest beer games, and enjoy great music and merrymaking. BrewFest activities start at 12:00pm and end at 4:00 pm. BrewFest cost is $15 for seven pours. Must be 21 years of age to partake in the tasting. The BrewFest takes place at the Village Green located inside the Festival gates to your left upon entry. If you’d like, you can take a look at the featured brews online. Tasting tickets can be purchased until 3:30 pm.

Kids Need to Read

Kids ages five to twelve get in FREE with two new books this weekend. The books will be donated at the Kids Need to Read booth at the faire.

Navigational Trials

Join the All-Ages Navigational Trials! Visit the Lord Mayor at the Mayor’s Pavilion to receive your Navigational Trials Port of Call Card. Fill the card with the appropriate Port Stamps and receive a Navigator’s Certificate when you return it to the Lord Mayor.

Child Pirate Costume Contest!

On Saturday, there will be a Pirate Costume contest for kids ages five to twelve. Meet at the Royal Pavilion at 1:30 to enter. Entrants will be judged on: Costume, ARR, & Swagger!

Adult Pirate Costume Contest!

On Sunday, the Pirate Costume contest will be for ages thirteen and up. If you’d like to enter, head on over to the Royal Pavilion at 1:30 as your best Pirate. Entrants will be judged on: Costume, ARR, & Swagger.

Guest Authors at Ann Chamberlin’s Book Shop

Visit Local artist/author and pirate Tao Baker, who will be signing copies of his books, The Ballad of Stinky Pete the Pirate and The Legend of Pasquale the Pirate.

On Sunday, Ronald C. Tobin, author of A Ruby for Victor will be joining Tao at the Book Shop. A Ruby for Victor and its sequel, Debts of Blood, are vampire novels. The books provide a unique twist, a refreshing take on the genre, along with strong science fiction elements. They are a mix of self-discovery, intrigue, passions, suspense, and a commentary on our modern world.

Don’t Forget the Chocolate!

Make sure to check out the Renaissance Chocolate shop! Their signature triple chocolate blend is only available at the Arizona Renaissance Festival. Choose from chocolate dipped strawberries and berry bowls made with close to a quarter of a pound of cool sliced strawberries topped with warm, melty chocolate, chocolate dipped frozen bananas with or without peanuts, frozen cheesecake dipped in chocolate with or without almonds, as well as a host of other options. Whether you buy something or not, the friendly folk at the Renaissance Chocolate counter will give you a taste of the triple chocolate when you come by. There are three locations in the village, so you can’t miss them!

Tickets and Directions

Get your discount tickets at Bashas’ and Food City Stores $33 for adults, $21 for kids (ages 5 – 12), children 4 and under are always FREE. Tickets purchased at the Festival Box Office are $1 more. Discount tickets for seniors (60 and older) and military are $32, only available at the Festival box office. Parking is FREE courtesy of Bashas’ and Food City Stores.

The Festival is located just east of Phoenix on US Hwy 60, past the Gold Canyon Golf Resort. From Tucson, the Festival is west of Florence Junction on US Hwy 60. Call 520-463-2600 or visit https://arizona.renfestinfo.com for directions.

The Arizona Renaissance Festival is sponsored by Bashas, Food City, Budweiser, Delta, Pepsi, and Guinness.