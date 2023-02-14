Story of a Love

Suzy and Bill at the Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch, 2023 Photo by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

This is a true love story – mine.

I am blessed. There is no other word that can describe the joy I feel at the way my life is right now, today. After all the years of searching for someone to share my life with; all the experiences in abuse or disappointment, all the lonely nights and the empty promises, I have been blessed with the presence of the perfect life partner for the last 11-plus years. He is all I ever hoped for in a man; all I've ever penned in a poem. I believe that he came to me as a gift, and the best part of the whole story is that we were friends for 20 years before we got together!

We were both married to other people when we all met at a public event at Los Olivos Park in Phoenix. We all became great friends and worked on a project together for a while. My husband and I broke up, but I remained friends with them. A few years later he and his wife divorced.

After that, I would see him every once in a while, always in friendship. Even then, we did not date. I don't know why - maybe it just seemed like a friendship too precious to risk. I also maintained a friendship with his ex-wife for a few years; our children played together. Perhaps that would have made it uncomfortable.

Life went on, and I got together with my son’s father. Though we would end up being good friends, we separated as a couple and I decided to focus on raising my kids, working, and trying to improve my life. I really didn’t want to date. My friends and I supported one another, I had my family, and that was enough.

I was living in a very small mobile home in East Mesa which I had purchased with a tax return. My three children were quite young and only one was in school. My friends and I got together to take our children to events and celebrate birthdays. Life was hard, but good. I saw the man who would become my husband a few times during some of the worst days I was having with an adult family member who had behavioral issues. It was nice to have a male friend to talk to for a little while during that time. Then we lost touch.

I hadn’t heard from him in a while when one day I came home from work and found a box of chocolate covered cherries on the porch. Inside the box was a card printed with the message, Whatever else I may be doing today…I’ll be loving you! A heart-shaped sticker that said “Best Friends,” had been added. The card was signed, “Bill!” At the time, since I hadn’t seen him for some time, I couldn’t add it up. I honestly could not figure out for sure who the card was from. That gift was left on my doorstep in about 1998.

The front of the card I found with a box of chocolate covered cherries on my doorstep in 1998 Photo by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

I’ve been active online since about 1999, and found myself wondering about my old friends. When I discovered MySpace, I became involved with writing groups and individuals from all over the world. One time in those days I was doing an internet search for old friends, and found my friend Bill online. We connected on MySpace and later on Facebook. We corresponded by email periodically.

By then he was in a relationship and living in another state. We had email and social media discussions about God, spirituality, politics, and food. I became online friends with his lady and looked forward to meeting her in person sometime. Then one day he emailed me that he was coming back to the Phoenix area.

He asked if it would be okay if he gave me a call once he arrived. I said sure, of course. By that time, I had purchased a modular home on a small plot of land in Mesa. I had two children still at home until a couple days after Bill’s email, my daughter graduated from high school and moved in with a friend. I suddenly had an empty room in the house. I emailed him back saying I was sure he had somewhere to be, but if he needed a place to stay while he got back on his feet, I had a room he could use.

On June 6, 2011, Bill arrived in Mesa. When he arrived, he called from a fast food restaurant a few miles down the road, and I drove over and met with him. When I parked and saw him in person for the first time in about 13 years, I couldn’t believe I had forgotten how tall he was, but I recognized him right away. He told me he’d be happy to take me up on the offer of a room. I got in my car; he followed me back to the house, moved into the room, and that was the beginning. Before the week was out, he was playing guitar for me and sending me videos of songs like Blue Jean Blues.

About a month after we got together, I was sorting through a box of memorabilia from my children’s younger years when I came across a bag in which I had stored my son’s first baby shoes and a few other things. Inside that bag, I also found the card Bill had left on my doorstep with a box of cherries.

Inside the card I found with a box of chocolate covered cherries on my doorstep in 1998 Photo by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

In taking in an old friend who needed a place to stay, I discovered a love that had been dormant since we first met so many years ago. We remembered that we had been attracted to each other from the day we met on a grassy rise in an olive grove among a crowd of like-minded folks in 1991. It was an attraction we didn’t act on that day, since we were both married to other people, but it was there. The seed was planted.

We were married on September 17, 2011. After the wedding, we went to a reunion of folks who used to go to the Phoenix club Rockers in the 1980s. I discovered that he had been going there, too, but we didn’t meet back then. A couple of bands I worked with in 1986 and 1987 played at the reunion. The next day, after sleeping off the party at a nearby motel, we went to Hollywood and Venice Beach for our honeymoon.

On our way down the aisle after the vows, 2011 Photo by Margaret Ball

I’m not going to pretend it’s always been rainbows and lollipops, but we’ve weathered the storms. As we approach 12 years together, I only have two regrets. One is that I still feel bad that his ex believed that I intentionally “stole” him from her. The other is that he and my mother never got to meet. I think they would have gotten along pretty well.