Following Your Dreams with Audacity and Integrity

"Muses" was created using IA image creator Nightcafe and edited with Microsoft Photos Photo by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

The difference between "Wanna-Be" and "Is"

Have you ever thought about what makes the difference between talented people who find fame and/or fortune and those whose talents go unnoticed by everyone except their closest friends and family?

As a writer and visual artist, there have been a few times when I've seen someone else's work and thought 'I could do that," or 'That's really not very good writing, how did it get published?'

As I've thought about this over the years, I've identified a few things that may make the difference. As you read through these, please keep in mind that though I refer to artists and writers, I am also thinking of anyone in any field where they find their happiness and purpose.

Right Place, Right Time

Of course, one of the situations that can make one person or group famous or even rich is that they are in the right place at the right time. Sometimes, this happens by birth, right?

Born into fortune, in a time when they are able to take advantage of it.

It could be that they create something and reveal it to the world in just the right place and time that it is discovered by someone who can help the artist take it to the top. I don't think this actually happens as often as we'd like to think.

It is sort of an American fairy tale.

It's Who You Know

This is another kind of American fairy tale. If a person is lucky, they can emerge from their education and move into their dream job because their dad, mom, uncle, aunt, sister, cousin, or family friend is in the business.

Or, they networked and met the right connection to take them into the field without the struggle most people go through.

This kind of thing can happen in the arts and even sports as well. For instance, a talented skateboarder could gain fame and an advertising contract because they have a relative in a band that plays festivals.

It's not a bad way to get started, but not all everyone is lucky enough to be born into a family of moguls.

Audacity

Perhaps the main difference between those talented people who "hit it big" and those who quietly go through life creating, wishing they could make a living doing what they love, is audacity.

It's audacious to take a creation of one's own, put it out into the world, and call it art. It's audacious to choose the struggle for success that artists undergo while trying to make a living.

It's audacious to create something from the heart and expose it to the critique of experts and the public.

Of course, audacity alone isn't enough. While audacity can overcome lack of connections, education, and even talent, audacity by itself can often create pretentiousness and pridefulness.

Audacity with connections and wealth can create monsters.

One need only look at many political "hopefuls" to see what audacity and wealth can do. So, audacity alone may be enough to bring an artist fame and fortune. Audacity and wealth might bring fame or it might bring notoriety.

It all depends upon another quality, one that is integral to being a true artist. Integrity.

Integrity

According to Merriam Webster, the first definition of integrity is "firm adherence to a code of especially moral or artistic values - incorruptibility." A person of integrity is one who is honest and compassionate.

Integrity alone is a wonderful quality.

Everyone makes mistakes and poor choices in their lives, and it’s impossible to erase past errors. However, integrity can be cultivated. One must move forward, and learn to be the kind of person they really want to be.

A person of integrity is honest on the job, with others in their field, and at home. They are considerate of others, because a person of integrity is also kind.

A person of integrity is the kind of person that others can count on to support them in some way, if possible.

A person of integrity will also be honest when they cannot do something for others. In this way, they don't let others down by not showing up when they're expected. Integrity is a quality that everyone should develop.

However, for the artist, integrity alone is unlikely to bring success, at least during their lifetime.

Emily Dickinson seems to have been a person of integrity and was certainly one of talent. Yet her works were not published in their intended form until after her death. Most were found in notebooks kept away from the eyes of others.

It's difficult to say if things could have been different. Perhaps if she had insisted on publication without the editorial changes, if she had been part of the community rather than shut-in caring for her mother, she might have gained more attention during her lifetime.

It takes some audacity to bring the one's works to the attention of others.

Integrity and Audacity

When people of integrity are both talented and audacious, the world is given a gift. It’s heartening when good people get the attention they deserve.

In the world of the arts, as well as industry, tech, and other worlds, there will always be those individuals who behave as though they are special, who expect to be treated like gods, and insist that they are going to be the next big thing at the expense of others.

These people are audacious. They do not have integrity.

Some of them do make it big. Their audacity gets them noticed by the right person, at the right time. Then, there are those who work hard, play well, are nice to others, and never achieve their goals.

Neither pridefulness nor false humility brings positive attention to the artist; nor do audacity or integrity by themselves. However, if the talented, creative person also has the combination of audacity and integrity, the attention their work garners can only bring good into the world.

The works, whether they be visual art, spoken word, film, crafts, or even the kind of work someone does on a day-to-day basis, are gifts in themselves.

When these gifts are shared with the world with integrity, the gift is of a value much greater than it is alone.

You Can Do It!

The lesson in this for the artist, for the retail or food service worker, for the secretary, for the manager, or for anyone working toward achieving a dream, is that their work will be noticed in a positive way if they have the audacity to be different while maintaining their integrity.

It is not to be prideful -- humility, which is an important value in itself -- need not be lost when we become more audacious in our dealings in the world. There is no need to fear being different.

It's okay to be a little bit loud and proud of what one gives to the world.

To be proud of who one is and what one has to share is not the same as being prideful, either. To be prideful is to assume that one is the unique and only creator of their gift.

To be prideful is to take credit for who one is without acknowledging the others who help them become who they are.

A prideful person insists that they are the only one who can do what they do. To be proud of the talents they have been given is to honor those who have been with them throughout the journey.

To have audacity is have the "guts" to bring one’s talents to the attention of the world in their own unique way. Amanda Palmer is a great example of how audacity can bring one’s art to the attention of those we want to reach.

In her book, The Art of Asking, she reveals her secrets to self-made success without fear. You can hear a bit about it in her TED talk with the same title.

To do what one loves with integrity is to listen to the guidance of the Muse that leads them and to give thanks for their talents. It is to give thanks for those who notice and share the gifts they have brought to them.

Integrity is to be honest in all one’s dealings with others.

What's That? You're an Introvert? Don't Let That Stop You!

Just as integrity can be cultivated, so can audacity. It's difficult to change, but it can be done with a bit of self-reflection and a little help from one’s friends. We're lucky. We live in an age when we can do a lot of things online without ever getting face-to-face with other people.

However, it's better to interact with others in person once in a while. Writers and artists should get together sometimes to support one other and find places to share their works with the public.

Of course, this means getting involved in public readings, art festivals and shows, events of that sort. It helps if writers and artists find or start groups to share, critique, and support one another.

Cultivating Audacity Through Group Meetings

These can be gatherings of friends or people you meet on social media. Groups can be found through websites like Meetup.com or Eventbrite.

People in business can get together in service groups that do good in the world but also bring them together for networking, like Kiwanis or Rotary.

One can create small interpersonal support groups, such as a Mastermind group. A Mastermind group is a group of peers who come together help one another solve problems by listening, giving advice, and providing support for one another.

The concept was introduced in by Napoleon Hill in his book The Law of Success.

For a number of years, a group of women gathered in what they called a "Divine Mind" group. Using the Mastermind format, they adjusted the readings to accommodate the change. In their meetings, they shared our dreams and goals. They gave one another support and positive input, and gave advice designed to help each other achieve their goals.

If one is uncomfortable with the idea of sharing your work with others, it’s possible to learn ways to shore oneself up for the actual event. There is an excellent TED talk by Amy Cuddy about how body language can actually help one change and become more confident.

Even if one doesn’t believe they are "Super," they can "fake it 'til we make it."

Bring It!

Whatever one does, be it art, music, customer service, architecture, design, cooking, food service, crocheting, modeling…whatever one loves…they can do it better If they do it with both audacity and integrity.

If one follows their dream with pride and purpose, one can do what they love, and let others know about it.

It's your life. Create it. Live it. Love it.