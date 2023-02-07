Following Your Dreams with Audacity and Integrity

Suzy Jacobson Cherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fk3Xx_0kfgL29e00
"Muses" was created using IA image creator Nightcafe and edited with Microsoft PhotosPhoto bySuzy Jacobson Cherry

The difference between "Wanna-Be" and "Is"

Have you ever thought about what makes the difference between talented people who find fame and/or fortune and those whose talents go unnoticed by everyone except their closest friends and family?

As a writer and visual artist, there have been a few times when I've seen someone else's work and thought 'I could do that," or 'That's really not very good writing, how did it get published?'

As I've thought about this over the years, I've identified a few things that may make the difference. As you read through these, please keep in mind that though I refer to artists and writers, I am also thinking of anyone in any field where they find their happiness and purpose.

Right Place, Right Time

Of course, one of the situations that can make one person or group famous or even rich is that they are in the right place at the right time. Sometimes, this happens by birth, right?

Born into fortune, in a time when they are able to take advantage of it.

It could be that they create something and reveal it to the world in just the right place and time that it is discovered by someone who can help the artist take it to the top. I don't think this actually happens as often as we'd like to think.

It is sort of an American fairy tale.

It's Who You Know

This is another kind of American fairy tale. If a person is lucky, they can emerge from their education and move into their dream job because their dad, mom, uncle, aunt, sister, cousin, or family friend is in the business.

Or, they networked and met the right connection to take them into the field without the struggle most people go through.

This kind of thing can happen in the arts and even sports as well. For instance, a talented skateboarder could gain fame and an advertising contract because they have a relative in a band that plays festivals.

It's not a bad way to get started, but not all everyone is lucky enough to be born into a family of moguls.

Audacity

Perhaps the main difference between those talented people who "hit it big" and those who quietly go through life creating, wishing they could make a living doing what they love, is audacity.

It's audacious to take a creation of one's own, put it out into the world, and call it art. It's audacious to choose the struggle for success that artists undergo while trying to make a living.

It's audacious to create something from the heart and expose it to the critique of experts and the public.

Of course, audacity alone isn't enough. While audacity can overcome lack of connections, education, and even talent, audacity by itself can often create pretentiousness and pridefulness.

Audacity with connections and wealth can create monsters.

One need only look at many political "hopefuls" to see what audacity and wealth can do. So, audacity alone may be enough to bring an artist fame and fortune. Audacity and wealth might bring fame or it might bring notoriety.

It all depends upon another quality, one that is integral to being a true artist. Integrity.

Integrity

According to Merriam Webster, the first definition of integrity is "firm adherence to a code of especially moral or artistic values - incorruptibility." A person of integrity is one who is honest and compassionate.

Integrity alone is a wonderful quality.

Everyone makes mistakes and poor choices in their lives, and it’s impossible to erase past errors. However, integrity can be cultivated. One must move forward, and learn to be the kind of person they really want to be.

A person of integrity is honest on the job, with others in their field, and at home. They are considerate of others, because a person of integrity is also kind.

A person of integrity is the kind of person that others can count on to support them in some way, if possible.

A person of integrity will also be honest when they cannot do something for others. In this way, they don't let others down by not showing up when they're expected. Integrity is a quality that everyone should develop.

However, for the artist, integrity alone is unlikely to bring success, at least during their lifetime.

Emily Dickinson seems to have been a person of integrity and was certainly one of talent. Yet her works were not published in their intended form until after her death. Most were found in notebooks kept away from the eyes of others.

It's difficult to say if things could have been different. Perhaps if she had insisted on publication without the editorial changes, if she had been part of the community rather than shut-in caring for her mother, she might have gained more attention during her lifetime.

It takes some audacity to bring the one's works to the attention of others.

Integrity and Audacity

When people of integrity are both talented and audacious, the world is given a gift. It’s heartening when good people get the attention they deserve.

In the world of the arts, as well as industry, tech, and other worlds, there will always be those individuals who behave as though they are special, who expect to be treated like gods, and insist that they are going to be the next big thing at the expense of others.

These people are audacious. They do not have integrity.

Some of them do make it big. Their audacity gets them noticed by the right person, at the right time. Then, there are those who work hard, play well, are nice to others, and never achieve their goals.

Neither pridefulness nor false humility brings positive attention to the artist; nor do audacity or integrity by themselves. However, if the talented, creative person also has the combination of audacity and integrity, the attention their work garners can only bring good into the world.

The works, whether they be visual art, spoken word, film, crafts, or even the kind of work someone does on a day-to-day basis, are gifts in themselves.

When these gifts are shared with the world with integrity, the gift is of a value much greater than it is alone.

You Can Do It!

The lesson in this for the artist, for the retail or food service worker, for the secretary, for the manager, or for anyone working toward achieving a dream, is that their work will be noticed in a positive way if they have the audacity to be different while maintaining their integrity.

It is not to be prideful  -- humility, which is an important value in itself  --  need not be lost when we become more audacious in our dealings in the world. There is no need to fear being different.

It's okay to be a little bit loud and proud of what one gives to the world.

To be proud of who one is and what one has to share is not the same as being prideful, either. To be prideful is to assume that one is the unique and only creator of their gift.

To be prideful is to take credit for who one is without acknowledging the others who help them become who they are.

A prideful person insists that they are the only one who can do what they do. To be proud of the talents they have been given is to honor those who have been with them throughout the journey.

To have audacity is have the "guts" to bring one’s talents to the attention of the world in their own unique way. Amanda Palmer is a great example of how audacity can bring one’s art to the attention of those we want to reach.

In her book, The Art of Asking, she reveals her secrets to self-made success without fear. You can hear a bit about it in her TED talk with the same title.

To do what one loves with integrity is to listen to the guidance of the Muse that leads them and to give thanks for their talents. It is to give thanks for those who notice and share the gifts they have brought to them.

Integrity is to be honest in all one’s dealings with others.

What's That? You're an Introvert? Don't Let That Stop You!

Just as integrity can be cultivated, so can audacity. It's difficult to change, but it can be done with a bit of self-reflection and a little help from one’s friends. We're lucky. We live in an age when we can do a lot of things online without ever getting face-to-face with other people.

However, it's better to interact with others in person once in a while. Writers and artists should get together sometimes to support one other and find places to share their works with the public.

Of course, this means getting involved in public readings, art festivals and shows, events of that sort. It helps if writers and artists find or start groups to share, critique, and support one another.

Cultivating Audacity Through Group Meetings

These can be gatherings of friends or people you meet on social media. Groups can be found through websites like Meetup.com or Eventbrite.

People in business can get together in service groups that do good in the world but also bring them together for networking, like Kiwanis or Rotary.

One can create small interpersonal support groups, such as a Mastermind group. A Mastermind group is a group of peers who come together help one another solve problems by listening, giving advice, and providing support for one another.

The concept was introduced in by Napoleon Hill in his book The Law of Success.

For a number of years, a group of women gathered in what they called a "Divine Mind" group. Using the Mastermind format, they adjusted the readings to accommodate the change. In their meetings, they shared our dreams and goals. They gave one another support and positive input, and gave advice designed to help each other achieve their goals.

If one is uncomfortable with the idea of sharing your work with others, it’s possible to learn ways to shore oneself up for the actual event. There is an excellent TED talk by Amy Cuddy about how body language can actually help one change and become more confident.

Even if one doesn’t believe they are "Super," they can "fake it 'til we make it."

Bring It!

Whatever one does, be it art, music, customer service, architecture, design, cooking, food service, crocheting, modeling…whatever one loves…they can do it better If they do it with both audacity and integrity.

If one follows their dream with pride and purpose, one can do what they love, and let others know about it.

It's your life. Create it. Live it. Love it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# audacity# integrity# achieving goals# living your dream# happy living

Comments / 1

Published by

Living, working, studying, raising kids, and writing in Mesa since 1991. M.Div., Interspiritual Abbess. Yoga practitioner. Basic hula hooper. Veteran. Writer. Artist. Published in newspapers, magazines, broadsides, anthologies, and online journals. Writes an eclectic array of stories for Medium, spirituality and recipes at HubPages, and books in various genre. Writing about spirituality, growing older, mental health, books, food, and living life in Mesa for Newsbreak.

Mesa, AZ
375 followers

More from Suzy Jacobson Cherry

Arizona State

This Weekend, the Arizona Renaissance Festival Promises Romance

Sign Language Interpreters will be available at select stage shows. Visit the Deaf Awareness Day tent outside the front gate for a schedule featuring the available interpreted shows. For more information please contact Christina Laurent at claurent@email.arizona.edu. Come eat, drynk, and be Merry!

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Get Your Kilt On, It’s Time for the Scottish Games

The 58th Annual Phoenix Scottish Games, the flagship event of the Caledonian Society of Arizona – also known as the “Highland Games” -- will be held on March 3, 4, and 5 at Chandler Regional Park.

Read full story

Perspective: Dressing for Comfort, Dressing for Fun

Most of the time, I dress for comfort. This wasn’t always the case, of course. There was a time when I had no choice but to put on pantyhose and heels to go into the office, where most of the time I felt frumpy and ungainly. Heels have made my feet hurt for as long as I remember. Then there’s the bras. Don’t even get me going on the discomfort of most of these midriff-strangling harnesses.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Book Review: Spicy Adult Romance by Local Author A.M. Ladd

NOTE: This review is about an adult fantasy romance novel. When I attended the Mesa Book Festival last December, I met author A.M. Ladd, who was staffing the Paperclip Publishing table. As I perused the books on the Paperclip tables, I found myself caught up in the story I previewed on the back of a book. It turned out that the book I was looking at was written by Ladd herself. I threw my name in for a drawing for the book, and was thrilled when I received a text the next week letting me know I had won!

Read full story
Maricopa County, AZ

ADOT Reports East Valley Closure Tuesday Night, February 7

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed between Higley and Power Roads for pavement maintenance work on Tuesday, February 7 starting at 9 pm. The on ramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Roads will also be closed. This nighttime closure is needed to allow crews to complete maintenance of the pavement on US 60. Drivers who exit at Higley Road will be able to detour along Baseline Road or Southern Avenue and return to eastbound US 60 at Power Road. This portion of US-60 is expected to reopen at about 5 am on Wednesday, February 8.

Read full story
Arizona State

Huzzah! RenFaire is Upon Us!

The time has come! The 35th season of the Arizona Renaissance Festival opens this Saturday, February 4, at 10 a.m. RenFolk from across the country have descended upon the campgrounds and the shops, preparing for the day the gates open, the trumpets blow, hecklers heckle, and canons boom.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of Joey

You know what a joey is, right? No, it’s not your brother-in-law. Joey is the term used for young marsupials. Young wallaroos, wallabies, koalas, and even opossums are called joey. Usually we think of a baby kangaroo when we hear about a joey. In this case, though, we’re referring to a cup of Australian brew coffee.

Read full story

Book Review: “The Book of Speculation” by Erika Swyler

Have you ever wondered about the carnival world of early America? The world of carnivals is at the core of the delightful and disturbing story told in the 2015 Buzzfeed Best Fiction Book, The Book of Speculation. In fact, there are multiple stories which, when woven together, become one history of a family curse and what it takes to break it.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your Neighborhood

Are you a resident of Mesa who takes pride in the neighborhood where you live and wish to keep it friendly, safe, and attractive? Do you live in a neighborhood that seems to be losing its appeal and want to find ways to bring it back to life, make it safer, friendlier, and more beautiful? The City of Mesa would like to help you and your neighbors to bring these visions into fruition. The city has programs and tools that can be of benefit. However, citizens can only use these programs and tools if they are aware of them.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

City of Mesa Offers Class in Water Conservation

The Colorado River Basin has been in a historic drought for 23 years, and it’s getting worse. Between the drought and low runoff conditions, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at extremely low levels. According to Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and low precipitation. In turn, severe drought conditions exacerbate wildfire risk and ecosystems disruption, increasing the stress on communities and our landscapes. In response to this continuing crisis, downstream releases from both Glen Canyon and Hoover are being reduced for the second year.

Read full story
1 comments
Mesa, AZ

City of Mesa Little Library Program

Did you know that the City of Mesa supports individuals who wish to have a Little Free Library on their property? This program is in place to promote literacy among the citizens of Mesa and works in conjunction with the Little Free Library Project.

Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in Gilbert

If you live in the East Valley, you’ve probably heard of the Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch. This is a great destination for a nice nature walk. The preserve was created by the City of Gilbert in 1999 with the goal of creating an educational and recreational center as well as a wildlife preserve. Of the 110 acres that constitute the Preserve, 70 contain seven water recharge basins.

Read full story

Perspective: The “Empty Nest Syndrome” Isn’t Just an Anecdote

In families where there have been good relationships, where families are close, the changes that come when the children grow up can bring confusing feelings. There is a sadness that accompanies the passing of time. It cannot be pinpointed; It cannot really be named. We have come up with words to try to describe this sort of…loneliness. It isn't something that waits until all the children are gone and then suddenly happens. This…melancholy that grows more evident with each child's graduation from high school, each move into a college dorm, or down the wedding aisle.

Read full story
1 comments

Book Review: “Hippie” by Barry Miles

Hippie by Barry Miles (2005) is interesting and filled with information about the multitude of movements that happened in America and Britain from 1965 to 1971. It was a tumultuous, terrible, deadly, inspired, mystical, and hopeful time. During it all, I was in my formative years, watching the war and the riots on television. I am of the first generation to grow up with television for my whole life, yet I had no idea what kind of Happenings were going on. This book was informative. However, I found it wanting in some ways.

Read full story

Opinion: Living a Life of Quality, Mindfulness, and Faith

I am the fortunate recipient of my Grandma Leota's Good Cheer Birthday Book, which is basically a calendar where you write the names of your friends and relatives on lines under the appropriate date. Each day has a quote by a famous writer next to it.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

New City of Mesa Short-Term Rentals License Required

Newly approved Ordinance 5734 enacts regulations of short-term rentals in the city of Mesa. The regulations have been set in order to help individuals who wish to rent out their residential property for short-term rental avoid the harmful abuses associated with short-term rentals “while preserving property owners' rights to rent their property in a manner that does not disturb the peace or harm public health, safety, or welfare.” It is highly recommended that those who wish to provide short-term residental rentals read the ordinance, which can be found on the City of Mesa website.

Read full story
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County Recorder Richer Releases Law Reform Proposals

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Maricopa County Recorder's office sent an email out to all subscribers informing the public of the reform proposals put together by the President of the Arizona Association of County Recorders, Stephen Richer. In the introduction to the proposal, Richer states that “Arizona election administration can and should be improved. This is true of both operations and law.” Richer also adds the disclaimer that his opinions are not that of all 15 county recorders.

Read full story

Review: “The Why Files” Host AJ Keeps It Professional and Interesting

Have you seen The Why Files? This YouTube show, described as “a unique channel for people fascinated (obsessed) with the weird & unexplainable -- but still want to know the truth” is created and hosted by actor and executive producer Andrew (AJ) Gentile. If you’re a fan of Joe Rogan, you might remember AJ from a 2016 episode highlighting Gentile’s cannabis delivery company, SpeedWeed, which he founded with his brother Gino and wife Jen in 2011. Gentile also does voice-over work for animated series and video games, including The Legend of Korra and World of Final Fantasy.

Read full story

Book Review: Excuse Me While I Disappear by Laurie Notaro

The author with her copy of Laurie Notaro's "Excuse Me While I Disappear: Tales of Midlife Mayhem"Photo bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. Sometimes the only way we can deal with life is through humor. After all, if we can’t laugh at ourselves, what can we laugh at? Best-selling author Laurie Notaro’s newest book, Excuse Me While I Disappear: Tales of Midlife Mayhem, is a lighthearted, but sometimes very serious, look at what it’s like to be a “woman of a certain age.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy