Perspective: Dressing for Comfort, Dressing for Fun

Most of the time, I dress for comfort. This wasn’t always the case, of course. There was a time when I had no choice but to put on pantyhose and heels to go into the office, where most of the time I felt frumpy and ungainly. Heels have made my feet hurt for as long as I remember. Then there’s the bras. Don’t even get me going on the discomfort of most of these midriff-strangling harnesses.

When I was working in offices, the first thing I’d do when I got home was kick off the shoes, strip off the pantyhose, and pop off the bra.

I was once pregnant over the summertime in the Phoenix area. I guarantee you that when I got home from the office, I walked around the house in nothing but a loose-fitting dress. Do NOT even think it was a muumuu, though. Ugh. I. Am. Not. Mrs. Roper.

The author wearing a caftan in 2022 Photo by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

It was a caftan. Caftans are beautiful dresses, loose-fitting, and provide full-cover comfort. I still wear caftans during the summer when I’m hanging around the house.

For a few years, I wore gauze hippie skirts and loose-fitting tops, with leggings under the skirt so I wouldn’t have to wear pantyhose. By then I’d stopped the heels, most of the time. A nice pair of ballet flats or sandals did the trick. Sadly, I was still yoked into those darn bras.

That was after I no longer had to wear “business dress” to work. I don’t remember why that shift happened, though I suspect it was moving back to Arizona combined with a shift in the generation in power from those from the previous generation to my own.

A number of years ago, I discovered bell-bottomed yoga pants. Paired with a nice long blouse or tunic and a decent pair of comfortable shoes, these provide both a nice business-casual look and absolute comfort. Add a decent non-flattening sports bra that fits well, and the entire ensemble is perfect.

This type of outfit is perfect for working outside the home. It was also great for working from home. I felt like I was dressed and ready for work, yet as comfortable in my clothing as others were in their pajamas. I never really wanted to stay in my pjs while working, because I feel more attentive and productive if I’m dressed.

I’m really quite glad I don’t have to get dressed up for work, but there are times when I do like to get “dressed up.” However, it seems like I’m an anomaly. Outside one of my daughters, that is.

Over the past couple of years, my husband and I have gone out to dinner a handful of times. We don’t go to high-end restaurants, but we do like to go someplace nice once in a while. I enjoy dressing up for our date nights. Again, I’m not talking high-couture here. Just a little something more than my business-casual appropriate yoga pants.

A nice dress, a shiny pair of shoes, a touch of makeup. It’s fun for me.

He doesn’t wear a tie, though sometimes a bolo fits with the shirt he chooses. A nice, clean pair of jeans, dress shoes or boots instead of sneakers.

A dash of cologne.

We do this because we enjoy it.

Once we get where we’re going, we find that more often than not, we feel overdressed. My daughter has noted the same when she and her husband go out on date nights.

Just a few nights ago, we had the granddaughters over for the night so their mom and dad could have a date night. My son-in-law and daughter went to a restaurant that is apparently known to be one of the nicer places. About an hour after they left, I received a text from my daughter.

“This is a really fancy place, but everyone is dressed like they just went to Walmart to pick up beer and cigarettes. I’m overdressed.”

She was dressed nicely, but again, not what you’d call high fashion. We aren’t in the right economic bracket for that. So, of course, the restaurants aren’t black-tie and jacket, but they aren’t Olive Garden or Appleby’s, either.

So what’s going on? Doesn’t anyone else like getting dressed up for dinner sometimes? Why does everyone dress for McDonald’s no matter where they’re going?

Let me assure you that I’m honestly NOT being critical of those who choose to dress down for everything. Comfort IS king, after all.

However, I AM curious as to why it sometimes seems like we are almost the only people in our area who like to dress special for a special occasion.

Are we the only people who enjoy dressing up once in a while?