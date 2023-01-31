Huzzah! RenFaire is Upon Us!

35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival Photo by Arizona Renaissance Festival

The time has come! The 35th season of the Arizona Renaissance Festival opens this Saturday, February 4, at 10 a.m. RenFolk from across the country have descended upon the campgrounds and the shops, preparing for the day the gates open, the trumpets blow, hecklers heckle, and canons boom.

A few weeks back, I shared an article with some good pointers for attending Arizona RenFaire. If you plan on going this year, take a few moments to refresh yourself. I want you to have the best experience you can as you step through those gates into the anachronistic past.

Arizona Renaissance Festival has themed weekends, so you can plan to attend the one that interests you most. Of course, if you wish, you can just show up any weekend and have a great time. There are lots of folks who come more than once during the season as well. That’s helpful, if you can do it. There’s so much to see and do, sometimes it takes more than one day to visit everything interesting at the Faire.

This year’s themed weekends are:

February 4 & 5 – Opening Weekend

February 11 & 12 – Renaissance and Romance

February 18, 19 & 20 – Royalty Weekend

February 25 & 26 – Time Travelers Weekend

March 4 & 5 – Pirates and BrewFest Weekend

March 11 & 12 – Wizards and Wonder

March 18 & 19 – Celtic Weekend & Artisan Appreciation

March 25 & 26 – Commedia Dell’Arte’ – Celebrating Theater Weekend

April 1 & 2 – Fool’s Masquerade

Saturday, February 11 is Deaf Day Out. On this day, there will be sign language interpreters available at designated stages. Discount tickets are available for Deaf and Hard of Hearing on Deaf Day. For this day only, those who qualify can purchase discounted tickets with a coupon that will be available at the Deaf /HOH table located across from the Festival Box Office. Upon arrival, check your festival map to see where sign language interpreters will be located.

I feel privileged to have been able to connect with a vendor – Natalie, owner of Renaissance Chocolate –who hired me last year to work part-time selling chocolate. This year, she took me on again, this time for all day on festival days. It’s a seasonal gig that is actually the realization of a bucket list item for me. I’ve always wanted to work at the Festival.

I took my children just about every year while they were growing up. We watched as “Fairhaven Village” grew from a small circle of artisan shops, Croft, and events with one Joust per day to the huge tourist attraction it has become. The “village” now consists of 50 acres of paths lined with shops, rides, stages, the Birds of Prey arena, and three jousts.

While at the Faire, you can learn to juggle, explore the maze, trace your family name history and visit Mother Goose. Ride the people-powered rides, get Knighted, watch the Birds of Prey, be mesmerized by mermaids, and cheer for your favorite knight at the Joust. There are now three Jousts each day of the festival. The Princess' Joust is at noon, The Prince’s Joust is at 2:30, and the Joust to the Death is at 5 p.m.

I think it’s most fun to come dressed in costume. If you don’t have your own and want something perfect, costumes are available for rental at the Belrose Costume Shop located behind the box office prior to entrance to the Festival. Prices vary based upon costume choice. Adult costume rental prices range from $35 to $65 and child costume rental prices range from $15 to $25. Costume prop swords and daggers are permitted as long as they are properly sheathed, peace tied by our safety services personnel at the main entrance and remain sheathed during your Festival visit.

If you just want to have fun dressing in a costume, but aren't a perfectionist, you can pull together something appropriate with a few items from the thrift store or even your own closet. Ideas are available on the internet, or just use your imagination!

The Festival is an outdoor family friendly event. You’ll want to dress for the day’s weather and wear comfortable walking shoes -- it can be a LOT of walking! The Faire reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone dressed in a manner that may be deemed by Festival management as offensive. No clothing with written obscenities, violent or sexual images, excessively revealing or transparent fabrics, or offensive symbols are permitted. Shirts and shoes are required.

The Festival is held in a natural, outdoor setting. Wheelchairs and motorized wheelchairs are allowed. We have disabled accessible parking, disabled accessible restroom facilities and designated seating at our Jousting Arena. Stroller, wheelchairs, wagons, and motorized scooters are available to rent on a first-come, first-serve basis, weather permitting. There is a 325 pound weight limit on the scooters. You can find these items at the Belrose Costume Shop located just outside the Festival Main Gate. Prices for these are: Wagons $25, Strollers $20, Wheelchairs $30 and Motorized Scooters are $12.00 per hour with a 4-hour minimum or $65 for the day, tax included.

The Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays including Presidents’ Day Monday 10am-6pm every event day, rain or shine, February 4-5, 11-12, 18-19-20, 25-26, March 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26, and April 1-2

The Arizona Renaissance Festival is located at 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

Discount admission available at Bashas’ & Food City stores statewide: $33 for Adults and $21 for Kids 5-12. Tickets at the gate are $1 more. Your ticket includes free parking courtesy of Bashas’ and Food City stores, all entertainment shows, including the Tournament Jousting and Birds of Prey performances. You may choose to purchase arts and crafts items, food and beverage, or enjoy rides and games. The costs for rides and games will vary.

You can find out almost everything you need to know on the Arizona Renaissance Festival website.

This year, I’m putting on a new persona, The Blue Bardess, who is spouting somewhat Elizabethan rhyming verse on the Renaissance Chocolate Instagram as well as her own. She has a little dragon named Truffles who loves to ride on her shoulder. Truffles and the Blue Bardess would love to pop off with Shakespearean sonnets like Medieval slam poets while at the Faire, but they will most likely be too busy providing smiles, chocolate, and change to remember the words.

The author as The Blue Bardess with Truffles at the Mesa Book Festival in December, 2022. Photo by Suzy Jacobson cherry

What: 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and President's Day 10 am to 6 pm beginning Saturday, February 4 until Sunday April 2

Purchase tickets online or at the gate

See you at the Faire!