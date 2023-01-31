Huzzah! RenFaire is Upon Us!

Suzy Jacobson Cherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fymDp_0kXxB0T700
35th Annual Arizona Renaissance FestivalPhoto byArizona Renaissance Festival

The time has come! The 35th season of the Arizona Renaissance Festival opens this Saturday, February 4, at 10 a.m. RenFolk from across the country have descended upon the campgrounds and the shops, preparing for the day the gates open, the trumpets blow, hecklers heckle, and canons boom.

A few weeks back, I shared an article with some good pointers for attending Arizona RenFaire. If you plan on going this year, take a few moments to refresh yourself. I want you to have the best experience you can as you step through those gates into the anachronistic past.

Arizona Renaissance Festival has themed weekends, so you can plan to attend the one that interests you most. Of course, if you wish, you can just show up any weekend and have a great time. There are lots of folks who come more than once during the season as well. That’s helpful, if you can do it. There’s so much to see and do, sometimes it takes more than one day to visit everything interesting at the Faire.

This year’s themed weekends are:

  • February 4 & 5 – Opening Weekend
  • February 11 & 12 – Renaissance and Romance
  • February 18, 19 & 20 – Royalty Weekend
  • February 25 & 26 – Time Travelers Weekend
  • March 4 & 5 – Pirates and BrewFest Weekend
  • March 11 & 12 – Wizards and Wonder
  • March 18 & 19 – Celtic Weekend & Artisan Appreciation
  • March 25 & 26 – Commedia Dell’Arte’ – Celebrating Theater Weekend
  • April 1 & 2 – Fool’s Masquerade

Saturday, February 11 is Deaf Day Out. On this day, there will be sign language interpreters available at designated stages. Discount tickets are available for Deaf and Hard of Hearing on Deaf Day. For this day only, those who qualify can purchase discounted tickets with a coupon that will be available at the Deaf /HOH table located across from the Festival Box Office. Upon arrival, check your festival map to see where sign language interpreters will be located.

I feel privileged to have been able to connect with a vendor – Natalie, owner of Renaissance Chocolate –who hired me last year to work part-time selling chocolate. This year, she took me on again, this time for all day on festival days. It’s a seasonal gig that is actually the realization of a bucket list item for me. I’ve always wanted to work at the Festival.

I took my children just about every year while they were growing up. We watched as “Fairhaven Village” grew from a small circle of artisan shops, Croft, and events with one Joust per day to the huge tourist attraction it has become. The “village” now consists of 50 acres of paths lined with shops, rides, stages, the Birds of Prey arena, and three jousts.

While at the Faire, you can learn to juggle, explore the maze, trace your family name history and visit Mother Goose. Ride the people-powered rides, get Knighted, watch the Birds of Prey, be mesmerized by mermaids, and cheer for your favorite knight at the Joust. There are now three Jousts each day of the festival. The Princess' Joust is at noon, The Prince’s Joust is at 2:30, and the Joust to the Death is at 5 p.m.

I think it’s most fun to come dressed in costume. If you don’t have your own and want something perfect, costumes are available for rental at the Belrose Costume Shop located behind the box office prior to entrance to the Festival. Prices vary based upon costume choice. Adult costume rental prices range from $35 to $65 and child costume rental prices range from $15 to $25. Costume prop swords and daggers are permitted as long as they are properly sheathed, peace tied by our safety services personnel at the main entrance and remain sheathed during your Festival visit.

If you just want to have fun dressing in a costume, but aren't a perfectionist, you can pull together something appropriate with a few items from the thrift store or even your own closet. Ideas are available on the internet, or just use your imagination!

The Festival is an outdoor family friendly event. You’ll want to dress for the day’s weather and wear comfortable walking shoes -- it can be a LOT of walking! The Faire reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone dressed in a manner that may be deemed by Festival management as offensive. No clothing with written obscenities, violent or sexual images, excessively revealing or transparent fabrics, or offensive symbols are permitted. Shirts and shoes are required.

The Festival is held in a natural, outdoor setting. Wheelchairs and motorized wheelchairs are allowed. We have disabled accessible parking, disabled accessible restroom facilities and designated seating at our Jousting Arena. Stroller, wheelchairs, wagons, and motorized scooters are available to rent on a first-come, first-serve basis, weather permitting. There is a 325 pound weight limit on the scooters. You can find these items at the Belrose Costume Shop located just outside the Festival Main Gate. Prices for these are: Wagons $25, Strollers $20, Wheelchairs $30 and Motorized Scooters are $12.00 per hour with a 4-hour minimum or $65 for the day, tax included.

The Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays including Presidents’ Day Monday 10am-6pm every event day, rain or shine, February 4-5, 11-12, 18-19-20, 25-26, March 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26, and April 1-2

The Arizona Renaissance Festival is located at 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

Discount admission available at Bashas’ & Food City stores statewide: $33 for Adults and $21 for Kids 5-12. Tickets at the gate are $1 more. Your ticket includes free parking courtesy of Bashas’ and Food City stores, all entertainment shows, including the Tournament Jousting and Birds of Prey performances. You may choose to purchase arts and crafts items, food and beverage, or enjoy rides and games. The costs for rides and games will vary.

You can find out almost everything you need to know on the Arizona Renaissance Festival website.

This year, I’m putting on a new persona, The Blue Bardess, who is spouting somewhat Elizabethan rhyming verse on the Renaissance Chocolate Instagram as well as her own. She has a little dragon named Truffles who loves to ride on her shoulder. Truffles and the Blue Bardess would love to pop off with Shakespearean sonnets like Medieval slam poets while at the Faire, but they will most likely be too busy providing smiles, chocolate, and change to remember the words.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0daEm6_0kXxB0T700
The author as The Blue Bardess with Truffles at the Mesa Book Festival in December, 2022.Photo bySuzy Jacobson cherry
  • What: 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival
  • Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118
  • When: Saturdays, Sundays, and President's Day 10 am to 6 pm beginning Saturday, February 4 until Sunday April 2
  • Purchase tickets online or at the gate

See you at the Faire!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arizona Renaissance Festival# Renaissance Festival# AZRenFest# AZRenFaire# Family Fun

Comments / 0

Published by

Living, working, studying, raising kids, and writing in Mesa since 1991. M.Div., Interspiritual Abbess. Yoga practitioner. Basic hula hooper. Veteran. Writer. Artist. Published in newspapers, magazines, broadsides, anthologies, and online journals. Writes an eclectic array of stories for Medium, spirituality and recipes at HubPages, and books in various genre. Writing about spirituality, growing older, mental health, books, food, and living life in Mesa for Newsbreak.

Mesa, AZ
362 followers

More from Suzy Jacobson Cherry

Mesa, AZ

Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of Joey

You know what a joey is, right? No, it’s not your brother-in-law. Joey is the term used for young marsupials. Young wallaroos, wallabies, koalas, and even opossums are called joey. Usually we think of a baby kangaroo when we hear about a joey. In this case, though, we’re referring to a cup of Australian brew coffee.

Read full story

Book Review: “The Book of Speculation” by Erika Swyler

Have you ever wondered about the carnival world of early America? The world of carnivals is at the core of the delightful and disturbing story told in the 2015 Buzzfeed Best Fiction Book, The Book of Speculation. In fact, there are multiple stories which, when woven together, become one history of a family curse and what it takes to break it.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your Neighborhood

Are you a resident of Mesa who takes pride in the neighborhood where you live and wish to keep it friendly, safe, and attractive? Do you live in a neighborhood that seems to be losing its appeal and want to find ways to bring it back to life, make it safer, friendlier, and more beautiful? The City of Mesa would like to help you and your neighbors to bring these visions into fruition. The city has programs and tools that can be of benefit. However, citizens can only use these programs and tools if they are aware of them.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

City of Mesa Offers Class in Water Conservation

The Colorado River Basin has been in a historic drought for 23 years, and it’s getting worse. Between the drought and low runoff conditions, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at extremely low levels. According to Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and low precipitation. In turn, severe drought conditions exacerbate wildfire risk and ecosystems disruption, increasing the stress on communities and our landscapes. In response to this continuing crisis, downstream releases from both Glen Canyon and Hoover are being reduced for the second year.

Read full story
1 comments
Mesa, AZ

City of Mesa Little Library Program

Did you know that the City of Mesa supports individuals who wish to have a Little Free Library on their property? This program is in place to promote literacy among the citizens of Mesa and works in conjunction with the Little Free Library Project.

Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in Gilbert

If you live in the East Valley, you’ve probably heard of the Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch. This is a great destination for a nice nature walk. The preserve was created by the City of Gilbert in 1999 with the goal of creating an educational and recreational center as well as a wildlife preserve. Of the 110 acres that constitute the Preserve, 70 contain seven water recharge basins.

Read full story

Perspective: The “Empty Nest Syndrome” Isn’t Just an Anecdote

In families where there have been good relationships, where families are close, the changes that come when the children grow up can bring confusing feelings. There is a sadness that accompanies the passing of time. It cannot be pinpointed; It cannot really be named. We have come up with words to try to describe this sort of…loneliness. It isn't something that waits until all the children are gone and then suddenly happens. This…melancholy that grows more evident with each child's graduation from high school, each move into a college dorm, or down the wedding aisle.

Read full story
1 comments

Book Review: “Hippie” by Barry Miles

Hippie by Barry Miles (2005) is interesting and filled with information about the multitude of movements that happened in America and Britain from 1965 to 1971. It was a tumultuous, terrible, deadly, inspired, mystical, and hopeful time. During it all, I was in my formative years, watching the war and the riots on television. I am of the first generation to grow up with television for my whole life, yet I had no idea what kind of Happenings were going on. This book was informative. However, I found it wanting in some ways.

Read full story

Opinion: Living a Life of Quality, Mindfulness, and Faith

I am the fortunate recipient of my Grandma Leota's Good Cheer Birthday Book, which is basically a calendar where you write the names of your friends and relatives on lines under the appropriate date. Each day has a quote by a famous writer next to it.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

New City of Mesa Short-Term Rentals License Required

Newly approved Ordinance 5734 enacts regulations of short-term rentals in the city of Mesa. The regulations have been set in order to help individuals who wish to rent out their residential property for short-term rental avoid the harmful abuses associated with short-term rentals “while preserving property owners' rights to rent their property in a manner that does not disturb the peace or harm public health, safety, or welfare.” It is highly recommended that those who wish to provide short-term residental rentals read the ordinance, which can be found on the City of Mesa website.

Read full story
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County Recorder Richer Releases Law Reform Proposals

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Maricopa County Recorder's office sent an email out to all subscribers informing the public of the reform proposals put together by the President of the Arizona Association of County Recorders, Stephen Richer. In the introduction to the proposal, Richer states that “Arizona election administration can and should be improved. This is true of both operations and law.” Richer also adds the disclaimer that his opinions are not that of all 15 county recorders.

Read full story

Review: “The Why Files” Host AJ Keeps It Professional and Interesting

Have you seen The Why Files? This YouTube show, described as “a unique channel for people fascinated (obsessed) with the weird & unexplainable -- but still want to know the truth” is created and hosted by actor and executive producer Andrew (AJ) Gentile. If you’re a fan of Joe Rogan, you might remember AJ from a 2016 episode highlighting Gentile’s cannabis delivery company, SpeedWeed, which he founded with his brother Gino and wife Jen in 2011. Gentile also does voice-over work for animated series and video games, including The Legend of Korra and World of Final Fantasy.

Read full story

Book Review: Excuse Me While I Disappear by Laurie Notaro

The author with her copy of Laurie Notaro's "Excuse Me While I Disappear: Tales of Midlife Mayhem"Photo bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. Sometimes the only way we can deal with life is through humor. After all, if we can’t laugh at ourselves, what can we laugh at? Best-selling author Laurie Notaro’s newest book, Excuse Me While I Disappear: Tales of Midlife Mayhem, is a lighthearted, but sometimes very serious, look at what it’s like to be a “woman of a certain age.”

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Eye on Valley Business: Lisa’s Writing Services

Lisa Kopp of Lisa's Writing ServicesPhoto byLisa Kopp. Lisa Kopp of Scottsdale is owner of Lisa’s Writing Services, a small, one-woman company which provides writing services for clients around the world. Kopp primarily writes blogs and articles on behalf of her clients. However, she also writes web content, business letters, and press releases. In order to provide the best product for her clients, Kopp researches her stories, a task at which she excels.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

2022 Mesa Book Festival Successful

Mesa Councilmember Julie Spilsbury reading to a group of children at the Mesa Book Festival, December 17, 2022Photo bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. The 5th Annual Mesa Book Festival, a free outdoor event which took place on Saturday, December 17 brought together authors, poets, and readers in a celebration of the wonders of reading. The event, organized by Anthology and Brick Cave Media, was held on the Mesa campus of Benedictine University, and hosted about 800 visitors.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Eye on Valley Business: MoodConnect

MoodConnect De-Stress & Go -- Pop-up Wellness for your OfficePhoto byMoodConnect. Amy Ouzoonian is the CEO and co-founder of MoodConnect, a wellness platform and HR consulting company that serves businesses. The company was founded in July of 2020 with the mission of creating a culture of wellness in the workspace that values employee and manager health. As a Jivamukti Yoga certified Registered Yoga Teacher and Meditation instructor, Ouzoonian had the insight to notice that talent retention and decreasing productivity at work was becoming a very expensive problem for businesses. She felt that human health could be a great solution for both of these issues. With her experience as a mental health and wellness advocate with a marketing and web development background, she has helped both small and fortune 500 businesses to grow and scale.

Read full story

Eye on Valley Business: Dead Star Press

Joseph D. Newcomer is the founder and CEO of Dead Star Press, a small indie publisher headquartered in the Valley. They specialize in speculative, sci-fi, social commentary, and all things Weird. Their books are for the kind of people who like to stay up late watching The Twilight Zone reruns. In particular, they champion weirdness and love stories with social commentary. Newcomer says, “Vonnegut was my first love in literature, so if it reminds me of something he wrote or something you’d expect of Orwell, Bradbury, Huxley, or Sterling, I’m probably going to be into it.”

Read full story

Opinion: The Fallacy of the “C & E Christian”

A hot cup of tea and a little study by candlelightPhoto bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. Have you ever heard of a “C & E Christian?” It’s a derogatory term that refers to those who mostly only attend church at Christmas and Easter. They may go to the church for baptisms, weddings, and funerals, but tend to stay away on Sundays. They often identify as Christian when asked, but their specific understanding of Christianity is their own.

Read full story
147 comments
Mesa, AZ

"Yarn Bombing" Dresses Up Downtown Mesa at Merry Main Street

This horse statue on a street corner in Mesa is wearing a lovely, warm-looking scarf.Photo bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. A trip to downtown Mesa to check out the Merry Main Street activities brought joy to children over the weekend. The official Holiday Tree, which stands 40-feet tall just north of Main on McDonald, was a vision to behold. The skating rink is not far away at the new Plaza at Mesa City Center was filled with skaters. The rink is made of 6,000 square feet of real ice, and a skating session is just $10 per person. Tickets for the ice rink must be purchased online. Those who are interested can check out the Merry Main Street website for information on session times and ticket purchases.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy