City of Mesa Offers Class in Water Conservation

Lake Mead 2000 vs 2022. According to NASA's Earth Observatory website, as of July 18, 2022, Lake Mead was filled to just 27% of capacity. Photo by NASA

The Colorado River Basin has been in a historic drought for 23 years, and it’s getting worse. Between the drought and low runoff conditions, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at extremely low levels. According to Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and low precipitation. In turn, severe drought conditions exacerbate wildfire risk and ecosystems disruption, increasing the stress on communities and our landscapes. In response to this continuing crisis, downstream releases from both Glen Canyon and Hoover are being reduced for the second year.

The Department of the Interior is implementing actions with the goal of protecting Lake Powell from declining below 3,525 feet at the end of December 2023. Lake Mead will be operating in the Level 2a Shortage Condition for the first time. What this means for Arizona is that the state will be required to required enact shortage reductions and water savings contribution of 592,000 acre-feet, which is approximately 21% of the state’s annual apportionment.

The City of Mesa's Response

The Colorado River provides about half of Mesa's water supply. Still the Tier 2A shortage does not affect the City's ability to provide reliable water services to the community. However, the city is planning for a future with less water. Portions of the city receive their water from Salt and Verde Rivers as well as groundwater supplies. The City of Mesa has provided continuous, physical, and legal availability of water. In addition, the city has excelled in water quality and financial capability maintain the water supply. This has earned Mesa a 100-Year Assured Water Supply designation from the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

The City of Mesa is in Stage One of its Water Shortage Management Plan, which means that at this time, there is no mandatory water use restriction. However, residents and businesses are encouraged to use water more efficiently. The City of Mesa plans to cut its own water consumption by 5% at city facilities in 2023, including parks. The city’s plan also places limits on overseeding on city landscaping.

Residents Guide to Water Conservation

The city has been working on programs to help citizens work toward saving water as well. The City of Mesa Water Conservation website has a number of suggestions and guidance for learning about water and how to use it wisely. There will also be a Zoom class in which Mesa citizens can take part and learn about the programs. The Resident’s Guide to Water Conservation class will take place on Tuesday, February 7 at 6 pm. Those who take part in the class will:

Get the latest news about drought and our water supplies

Learn how saving water means protecting the environment while keeping more money in your pocket

Find out how water is typically used in a household

Hear how to get a free Water-Saving Kit

Learn about Mesa’s “Cash for Grass” program for residents and HOAs

Get Mesa’s top indoor and landscape tips on how to save water

If you’re interested in this 60-minute class, you can register online.

What: Resident’s Guide to Water Conservation

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Where: Virtual event on Zoom

