City of Mesa Little Library Program

A Little Free Library is a box or cabinet set on your property to allow for book exchanges and inspire literacy. Photo by Linnaea Mallette

Did you know that the City of Mesa supports individuals who wish to have a Little Free Library on their property? This program is in place to promote literacy among the citizens of Mesa and works in conjunction with the Little Free Library Project.

Little Free Library Project

The Little Free Library Project is a nonprofit organization based in Minnesota, with outreach in over 100 countries worldwide. The mission of the project is “to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries.” Their vision is to have “a Little Free Library in every community and a book for every reader. We believe all people are empowered when the opportunity to discover a personally relevant book to read is not limited by time, space, or privilege.”

The Little Free Library website delineates how they achieve these goals:

Providing 24/7 book access. Little Free Library book-sharing boxes are open seven days a week, 24 hours a day and are freely accessible to all, removing barriers to book access.

Fostering new Little Free Libraries. Little Free Library (LFL) equips, educates, and guides volunteer stewards to establish Little Free Libraries in their communities.

Granting Little Free Libraries to high-need areas. Through our programs, LFL grants no-cost Little Free Libraries full of books to underserved urban, suburban, rural, and Indigenous communities.

Championing diverse books. Through our Read in Color program, LFL makes books available representing BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and other diverse voices to promote understanding, empathy, and inclusion.

Working with key community partners. LFL collaborates with schools, public libraries, civic organizations, businesses, and other groups to bring Little Free Libraries to their communities.

The City of Mesa LFL Program

The City of Mesa’s program was created to help residents set up and register Little Libraries in order to “inspire a love of reading through book exchanges and fostering connections in neighborhoods.” This program was founded by Imagine Mesa in 2018, with the permission of the original organization.

A Little Free Library is a small box set up on private property where books are kept. The idea is that when someone takes a book, they leave a book for someone else to read. When they’re finished with one book, they can return the one they took and take another.

These tiny libraries are covered by the Mesa Zoning Ordinance. The City of Mesa provides the following guidelines from the ordinance:

Little Libraries can be up to 2 feet wide and between 3 feet and 10 feet tall.

Little Libraries may be installed in the front or side yard of a residential property.

Little Libraries cannot be installed in the public right-of-way on your property. In Mesa, the public right-of-way often extends 3.5-ft back from the inside edge of the sidewalk (the side closest to your home, away from the street). If there are questions about the right-of-way on your property, please call 480-644-4273.

Little Libraries may not interfere with vehicle-sight-visibility at street intersections or driveways. To avoid this, it is recommended that you choose a library installation spot in your yard away from your driveway, and away from street intersections. If there are questions about library placement, please call 480-644-4273.

How to Get Involved

Little Libraries are not required to be registered with the Little Free Library Project, and anyone can build one on their property as long as they follow the rules of the city and their HOA, if they have one. There is no permit required.

If you build a new Little Library, or if you already have a Little Library but haven’t registered it with the project, the city may help with registration costs and provide a plaque for you. Just fill out the registration application form on the City’s website. Approval is dependent upon availability of funds.

If you wish to register your Little Library yourself, you can do so by purchasing a Charter Sign from the Little Library Project.