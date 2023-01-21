A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in Gilbert

Pelican at Take-Off at the Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch, Gilbert, Arizona Photo by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

If you live in the East Valley, you’ve probably heard of the Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch. This is a great destination for a nice nature walk. The preserve was created by the City of Gilbert in 1999 with the goal of creating an educational and recreational center as well as a wildlife preserve. Of the 110 acres that constitute the Preserve, 70 contain seven water recharge basins.

There are four and a half acres of trails which lead to various types of vegetation zones, gardens, and a paleontological dig site for the children. There are about 298 species of birds, insects, fish, amphibians, reptiles, and mammals at the preserve, many of which can be seen from the trails.

The City of Gilbert website states the mission of the preserve is “to promote awareness and appreciation of Arizona’s ecology and natural history, mainly desert and riparian environments,” which is accomplished through education, recreation, research, and development. The Vision of the preserve is “to be recognized as a premier education and recreation resource in Arizona” while also preserving valuable natural resources; supporting the creation and conservation of scarce riparian areas; and protecting needed habitat for wildlife.

There’s also a small observatory on the property. The Rotary Centennial Observatory is open to the public on Friday and Saturday evenings from sunset to 9:30 pm, as long as weather permits. There are no reservations necessary for the public viewings. Private viewing times are available Sunday through Thursday. Reservations can be made through the East Valley Astronomy Club at the Gilbert Rotary Centennial Observatory website.

According to the City of Gilbert website, the Riparian Preserve is an IBCCES Autism Certified Center, along with other city parks. Sensory guides for the preserve and other parks can be found online here.

Fishing is allowed at the Community Fishing Lake, which is operated in conjunction with the Arizona Department of Fish and Game. The lake is stocked with Rainbow Trout, Largemouth Bass, Sunfish, and farm-raised Channel Catfish. However, fishing is not allowed in the basins and waterways of the Riparian Preserve itself. The fish in these natural habitat areas are not stocked. These fish are protected in order to support the wildlife in the Preserve.

Horses are allowed on some portions of the trails. Bikes and dogs are allowed on trails as well. Ramadas, campsites, and the dinosaur dig area can be reserved. Fees for the reservations and more information are available online. In addition, there are organized bird walks and classes on site, as well as Audubon Society talks at the nearby Southeast Regional Library on Greenfield Road. Take a look at the calendar online.

The Riparian Preserve at Water Park is located at 2757 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234, and is open from 5:30 am to 10:00 pm, with the trails open dawn to dusk.

If you enjoy a nice nature walk, bird watching, butterfly watching, or just some time in the fresh air, take the short drive over to the Riparian Preserve at Water Park. It's a lovely place to visit.