Book Review: Excuse Me While I Disappear by Laurie Notaro

Suzy Jacobson Cherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVHZR_0k4yiqSq00
The author with her copy of Laurie Notaro's "Excuse Me While I Disappear: Tales of Midlife Mayhem"Photo bySuzy Jacobson Cherry

Sometimes the only way we can deal with life is through humor. After all, if we can’t laugh at ourselves, what can we laugh at? Best-selling author Laurie Notaro’s newest book, Excuse Me While I Disappear: Tales of Midlife Mayhem, is a lighthearted, but sometimes very serious, look at what it’s like to be a “woman of a certain age.”

While Excuse Me While I Disappear is the first of Notaro’s many books that I’ve read, I’ve been following her on social media for a while now. Based on what I’ve seen on that social media, I knew I’d love this book. I was not disappointed.

Normal life can be boring or it can be hilarious, it’s all in how you look at it. When it’s not boring, we can get through the tough -- I mean, exciting -- times with faith or with humor. We can get through it even better with both. When I was young, I cracked up reading Jean Kerr’s Please Don’t Eat the Daisies, and Erma Bombeck’s At Wit’s End, among others. It wasn’t until later that I really understood the kinds of challenges life can throw at us. Without humor, I’m not sure where I’d be today.

There is a lot about growing older that we can either laugh or cry about, whatever gender we happen to be. However, there is no doubt that there are some pretty unique situations we women find ourselves in. Notaro doesn’t miss one of them. From creaky bones and fear of falls to the last time we have to run to the store for “personal products,” nothing is out of reach for this hilarious writer.

Besides the obvious issues of midlife and aging, Notaro takes on the sense of the absurd as a member of society. As a writer who has worked at home for most of her adult life, the experience of joining a workplace peer group presented numerous opportunities for mayhem and mirth. One of my favorite passages comes in the form of a series of posts to the Neighborhood app, in which Notaro competes for trending status against a dryer sheet complainer.

Whether you’re a woman who has reached the point of midlife changes, a woman who will one day achieve midlife status, or someone who knows someone in these situations, Excuse Me While I Disappear is recommended reading. You can get your copy on Amazon.

Thank you, Ms. Notaro, for helping me laugh at the frustrations and foibles inherent in becoming a “woman of a certain age.” Thank you, too, for bringing my attention to the fact that invisibility is a superpower.

