Eye on Valley Business: Lisa’s Writing Services

Lisa Kopp of Lisa's Writing Services Photo by Lisa Kopp

Lisa Kopp of Scottsdale is owner of Lisa’s Writing Services, a small, one-woman company which provides writing services for clients around the world. Kopp primarily writes blogs and articles on behalf of her clients. However, she also writes web content, business letters, and press releases. In order to provide the best product for her clients, Kopp researches her stories, a task at which she excels.

Kopp is a high school graduate who has continued to self-educate independently to keep abreast of the knowledge and skills required to provide the services with the excellence her clients deserve. She finds a majority of her clients through WriterAccess, a content writing resource for industries and individuals to connect with freelancing services.

In addition to providing services through WriterAccess, Kopp works with private clients as far away as Lebanon and India, as well as many in the United States and in Canada. Such clients have included Nvision in Canada, Fifth Avenue Style from New York City, and a wealthy businessman from Lebanon who will remain anonymous. Kopp can provide writing services for anyone who needs a writing project done anywhere in the world. In some cases, she acts as a ghostwriter for business owners. All facets of the project are performed over the Internet, with clients sending written instructions by email. In addition, Kopp connects with her clients and prospects via Zoom.

She promises that all jobs are completed in a timely fashion from start to finish, including any requested revisions. Kopp says, “Sometimes clients have tight deadlines, but I always meet them. For WritersAccess, I've completed over 1100 projects that were approved by clients. I have almost zero rejections and very few revision requests.” She gives her full attention to each project until the client is 100% happy. Some of the challenges she’s faced as a freelance writer include mastering Surfer SEO and some “listicle” projects, which her clients have always approved once completed.

Kopp has always had a passion for writing. She enjoys being a remote freelancer, being her own boss, and keeping her own schedule, which includes weekends and most holidays, as well as weekday hours. As long as her deadlines are met, clients don’t care what hours she keeps. Kopp encourages anyone who wants to pursue their freelancing dreams to do so. She says, “But you must be prepared to work hard, take constructive criticism, and go that extra mile for your clients. Obstacles will appear from time to time, but you can overcome them. Never give up.”

If you are looking for a writer who can provide you with well-written copy for reasonable fees, Kopp welcomes new inquiries. In addition to the services mentioned above, she can create and maintain periodic newsletters, write personal letters and emails, and design flyers for any purpose. She is able to write up to 3600 words in one day for up to five days per week. Contact her at lisa_kopp2003@yahoo.com for information. All payment for Kopp’s services is handled through PayPal.