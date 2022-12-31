2022 Mesa Book Festival Successful

Mesa Councilmember Julie Spilsbury reading to a group of children at the Mesa Book Festival, December 17, 2022 Photo by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

The 5th Annual Mesa Book Festival, a free outdoor event which took place on Saturday, December 17 brought together authors, poets, and readers in a celebration of the wonders of reading. The event, organized by Anthology and Brick Cave Media, was held on the Mesa campus of Benedictine University, and hosted about 800 visitors.

This year’s festival included more than sixty vendors with books for children, young adults, and adults in various genre. Several children’s book readings took place next to the Christmas Tree inside Benedictine University. Children were captivated by the readings, which were provided by city officials, including Mesa Mayor John Giles. In addition to the readings, books for sale, and publisher showcases, the festival featured panels for authors at all levels of expertise. Panels included “Self-Publishing 101- I wrote it, what next?” and “Agent Mania! Best tips and practices for researching and approaching an agent,” among others. Adding to the festival atmosphere were musical guests Roger Wiedabach, Eddie Unplugged, and Mark Greenawalt outdoors on the Main Street Patio.

Publishers, authors, and poets found the festival to be both enjoyable and useful. Author A. M. Ladd, who helped staff the Paperclip Publishing booth, reported excellent sales of books and other items, including stuffed animals and puzzles. For Ladd, it was more than a sales and networking event. Through the sales of tree of life ornaments, she raised donations for the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, an organization that helps rescue and rehabilitate wildlife.

Arizona Poetry Society (ASPS) President Christy White found that few visitors to the booth were aware of ASPS. Since many took information, and the name of the organization is “on more lips and in more minds,” the day was a success. Poet Kenneth Pearson, a member of ASPS who had a booth at the Mesa Book Festival for the first time, found that the festival provided a great opportunity for him to connect with new readers and fellow writers. In comparison to other types of festivals, Pearson says, “attendees were more passionate about writing in general and gave more genuine interest and time to the booth.”

Author Joe Newcomer, who is also founder and CEO of Dead Star Press was pleased with how well the event went for him. Meeting some incredible people and connecting with new readers for their “weird” indie publishing company, Dead Star Press, made it a great success for him. Newcomer had praise as well for the organizers. He says “Bob Nelson and Brick Cave Media put on a fantastic event. They’re doing a great job building it back up since Covid put a full stop to these types of social gatherings not too long ago. They were attentive to the vendors’ and participants’ needs and did everything they could to ensure a quality opportunity to network with other local booksellers and the reading community in Mesa and beyond. We look forward to seeing what Bob and Brick Cave Media have in store for this event and the upcoming Mesa Book Crawl next year.”

The 2022 Mesa Book Festival was sponsored by Motor Media, Brick Cave Books, Benedictine University of Mesa, Book Coaching by Sharon, and Proxima Emporium. If you as an individual or your company would like to learn how to become a sponsor or other ways to support the festival, 2023 festival, see their website for information.

Anthology is a non-profit organization with the mission to promote performance poetry and associated literary arts in the greater Phoenix community. In addition to the Book Festival, Anthology holds events throughout the year, including the Mesa Book Crawl and the Roadside Book Festival. The annual Mesa Book Festival takes place alongside the City of Mesa’s Merry Main Street celebrations.

You can follow the festival on Facebook and Twitter. You can follow Anthology on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. In addition, you can join the Anthology Email List to receive updated information.