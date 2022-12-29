Eye on Valley Business: MoodConnect

MoodConnect De-Stress & Go -- Pop-up Wellness for your Office Photo by MoodConnect

Amy Ouzoonian is the CEO and co-founder of MoodConnect, a wellness platform and HR consulting company that serves businesses. The company was founded in July of 2020 with the mission of creating a culture of wellness in the workspace that values employee and manager health. As a Jivamukti Yoga certified Registered Yoga Teacher and Meditation instructor, Ouzoonian had the insight to notice that talent retention and decreasing productivity at work was becoming a very expensive problem for businesses. She felt that human health could be a great solution for both of these issues. With her experience as a mental health and wellness advocate with a marketing and web development background, she has helped both small and fortune 500 businesses to grow and scale.

According to Ouzoonian, health starts with how we communicate with each other. With that in mind, she set out to create an emotional analysis tracking tool that could help individuals and companies assess happiness levels in the workplace. After a slow start, the company has grown from an idea into a passion. Ouzoonian says, “It’s a passion I look forward to working every day.” The company currently serves six businesses and has brought in a considerable amount of revenue in 2022.

This very busy team of three offer a wellness platform that uses AI sentiment analysis to determine how employees are feeling. From there employers are able to use anonymous surveys or their own surveys to get an understanding of issues within the company. In addition, MoodConnect offers wellness solutions that the companies can use to remedy issues as they come up.

MoodConnect first launched De-Stress & Go in-person pop-up wellness events when they started working with their first client, Stenson & Tamaddon (S&T), a finance and tax consulting company headquartered in downtown Phoenix. Another of Ouzoonian’s clients, Yagub Rahimov, is founder and CEO of TestedWeb, based in Austin, Texas. MoodConnect helped Rahimov discover the reason for sudden spikes of stress in his Eastern European team. Once they identified the issue as one related to language, the MoodConnect team provided tools necessary to rectify the problems.

MoodConnect has been working with financial technology (Fintech) companies in Phoenix and beyond, including offering in-person wellness events. They will soon be expanding their marketing efforts to include health care companies.

To learn more about those events and schedule a consultation, please visit this page on our website https://www.moodconnect.com/destress-and-go