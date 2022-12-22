Eye on Valley Business: Dead Star Press

Deadstarpress.com Photo by Joseph D. Newcomer

Joseph D. Newcomer is the founder and CEO of Dead Star Press, a small indie publisher headquartered in the Valley. They specialize in speculative, sci-fi, social commentary, and all things Weird. Their books are for the kind of people who like to stay up late watching The Twilight Zone reruns. In particular, they champion weirdness and love stories with social commentary. Newcomer says, “Vonnegut was my first love in literature, so if it reminds me of something he wrote or something you’d expect of Orwell, Bradbury, Huxley, or Sterling, I’m probably going to be into it.”

Dead Star Press is a traditional publisher. Though it is very small and isn’t able to pay advances at this point, they offer a royalty structure for authors. Anthology contributors receive a one-time payment for accepted works. All contracts include a certain number of copies of the author’s book or the anthology that includes their contributed work. Working with Ingram Spark for print-on-demand, Dead Star is able to offer authors the possibility to place their work in brick-and-mortar retail stores. Kindle Direct Publishing is used to create hard copy editions for the press and their writers.

Newcomer founded Dead Star Press after he had written a couple of novels. After submitting them to several places, he moved on to self-publishing those initial books. In the process, he did a great deal of research into the industry, agents, publishers, and marketing while continuing to submit and self-publish. His third novel received an offer from an indie publisher, and though it wasn’t great, Newcomer felt that it was in line with what he expected of a publisher of that size. At that point, he says, “It was just nice to have it accepted somewhere.”

After digging into what the publishing company would be doing for him and for his book, including looking more closely at their titles, editing, and social media presence, he realized he was already doing as much for himself as they were capable of doing for him. When he discussed it with his significant other, she agreed, pointing out that with the tools he already had available, he could not only be publishing his own work, but could do more for other writers than what he’d been offered. With that, they started an LLC and got to work.

Dead Star Press only employs Newcomer, but he gets a great deal of help from the people around him. His significant other, Andrea Greenwald, and her sister, Marie Turko, provide their invaluable expertise at no charge. Marie has a B.A. in English with a Creative Writing Concentration and an M.S. in Mass Media Arts & Journalism, and she helps with the final editing process. Andrea, who has an M.B.A. in Marketing, helps with social media, building and maintaining the company website, and, according to Newcomer, “does basically anything else for which I have no aptitude, which describes more things than I can explain.”

Greenwald and Newcomer’s six-year-old, Ariella, also enjoys attending events and telling people about Dead Star’s one children’s book. They will be releasing another featuring Ari soon, so she’ll be super excited to tell everyone about that. While kid’s books don’t really fit with the rest of the brand, Newcomer includes important social elements in the books, such as the importance of diversity and inclusion.

Those involved with Dead Star Press have full-time jobs, other than Ariella. Newcomer laughingly acknowledges that “being six is a full-time job.” They run the press in their spare time and are careful not to have unrealistic expectations of what they are able to accomplish in that time.

They are not making a profit with the press as yet, but that was never really the plan. Mostly, they just try to break even. Nevertheless, Dead Star Press is keeping busy. They are national and have published a writer from the UK. Their books are available through Amazon in all of the countries where Amazon distributes them. However, they love publishing local Arizona writers. Their first anthology features several local writers: Howard Gershkowitz, Bret Thomas, Edwin Canfield, J. Edward Young, and of course, Newcomer himself.

The anthology, entitled From the Dead, also features Cyril M. Serenissima, Michael Mayes, Charles Passman, Chelsea Harrington, and Dan Scamell. You can find out more about these writers on deadstarpress.com, including bios and links to their other work.

Newcomer shared that Dan Scamell has written an “extraordinary novel” called Walnut Ridge, which is currently in the editing stage and will be released soon. Newcomer describes Walnut Ridge as a “brilliant dystopian story about a few hapless people who want to but aren’t able to fully accept an offer from an alien race that would allow them a one-way ticket to paradise.” Newcomer’s assessment is that the story is “amazing at face value, but when you dig into the brilliant allegory he’s created, you see it’s very much about the plight of modern mental health and drug and alcohol rehabilitation. I’ve heard people say science fiction can’t be literary. They’re wrong. Dan Scamell’s works are shining examples of that.”

Combating this perception that science fiction and literary value are mutually exclusive is a primary driver for what Newcomer looks for in submissions.

Dead Star Press has plans to publish a couple of titles a year at this time. However, they are always taking submissions for both the anthology and novels. They accept any length of fiction, essay, or poetry. Because they want to make the press accessible, submission requirements are a little different than most publishers. They aren’t interested in pageantry. Newcomer advises, “just send us your work. That’s what’s most important. Queries, synopses, and personal statements are all fine and dandy, I guess, but they don’t mean much of anything. Great writing speaks for itself.”

If you are a science fiction writer, off-beat poet, social commentary essayist, or just someone who wrote something weird, and you’re looking for a publisher, check out the submissions page at DeadStarPress.com to see what Newcomer is talking about. While you’re there, take a look at their titles. The recently released From the Dead anthology has something cool for all weird literary and poetry appetites. Thought and Other Absurdities, the first title Dead Star released as a promo just to get the press going, is a collection of Newcomer’s literary social commentary blog posts.

The Thought and Other Absurdities blog is available at JosephDNewcomer.com and the podcast version is available almost anywhere you find podcasts. Newcomer’s latest novel, Darkest Day, is a “twisty, science-fiction indictment of religious and technological idolatry” that focuses on how our choices and compassion define us as human beings. “Think Office Space meets The Twilight Zone,” says Newcomer. “It’s, by far, my most humorous and bizarre novel.”

So far, Dead Star Press has mostly only released Newcomer’s work, but the new book by Dan Scamell is coming soon. Dead Star is always looking for the next weird manuscript that “abducts their minds.”