Opinion: The Fallacy of the “C & E Christian”

A Derogatory Term

Have you ever heard of a “C & E Christian?” It’s a derogatory term that refers to those who mostly only attend church at Christmas and Easter. They may go to the church for baptisms, weddings, and funerals, but tend to stay away on Sundays. They often identify as Christian when asked, but their specific understanding of Christianity is their own.

Many regular churchgoers look at the “C & E Christian” much as they do those who identify as “Spiritual but not Religious,” (known in church circles as “SBNR”). Much of the every-Sunday church-going population sees the ‘C & E Christians” as “outsiders,” and consider them as not really Christian at all.

They are wrong.

No Such Thing

There is no such thing as a “C & E Christian.” The whole premise of this term is the idea that going to church is what makes someone a Christian.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

What is a Christian?

Truth be told, there are only two things that actually make someone a Christian:

They claim to follow the teachings of a first-century Common Era Jewish rabbi who is identified as Yeshua/Jesus in four writings called in English “The Gospels,” all of which were written about two generations after the life of the man we call Jesus.

They actually follow those teachings, which are encapsulated into a two-part commandment: Love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and Love your neighbor as yourself. (Matthew 22:37–39, NRSV)

That’s it.

The Rest of the New Testament

Everything else Jesus is recorded as saying is guidance in how to succeed in following this “greatest commandment.”

Outside of the Gospels, the purpose of the books included in the canonical writings, as well as many that were not accepted into the canon by the various councils, were written to provide guidance to those Jesus followers in specific communities and to record how these small groups worked. This includes the Apocrypha and the Gnostic texts.

The book of Acts is a report of Paul’s conversion, his travels, and his encounters with others with whom he shares his “good news.”

The letters of Paul, as well as those of his disciples, which are often also attributed to Paul, were written to churches where there were specific problems that needed to be addressed.

What about Revelations?

The book of Revelations is a whole ‘nother kettle of fish. Believing anything specific about this controversial book is not at all part of what makes a person a Christian. The quickest way to deal with this text is to share the following excerpt from an article by Aaron Berry on Crosswalk.com:

People Interpret Revelation 4 Different Ways

The book of Revelation presents significant challenges when it comes to its interpretation. Christians throughout the centuries and across denominations have viewed the book through different lenses. The four common approaches are:

The Preterist View: This view interprets Revelation as referring to the time of the first-century church, and therefore, all the events in Revelation refer to that time.

The Historicist View: This view interprets the events in Revelation as referring to the whole of church history, from the Apostles to the present. This approach seeks to identify moments in church history, such as the rise of Roman Catholicism, to events described in Revelation.

The Idealist View: This view sees Revelation as referring to the cosmic struggle of good versus evil, and therefore does not have any connection to real historical or future events.

The Futurist View: This view contends that Revelation is first and foremost a prophecy describing the culmination of God’s sovereign plan for the universe. The events described in Revelation 6 through 22 refer to the end times, when Jesus Christ executes judgment on the earth and restores all things.

My Thoughts on Revelations

My personal view of the book of Revelations vacillates between the Preterist and the Idealist. When it comes to the Futurist view, well, I think it makes for some pretty good horror movies. However, I do not fault anyone for whichever view they take. That’s the beauty of belief. We all have our own way of perceiving what that is.

We Are Obsessed with Labels

The concept of the C & E Christian is, I believe, derived from an obsession with labels and a need to feel somehow above, or better than, others. In spite of the great over-arching teaching about “loving your neighbor as yourselves,” some regular church-goers seem to have difficulty welcoming those neighbors on a periodic basis. If one isn’t a full-time member of a specific church community, they are grudgingly accepted when they attend a service, but they are not embraced as members of the greater community, also known as the “body of Christ.”

This is one reason why so many actual Christians identify as Spiritual but not Religious. They believe in God and follow the teachings of Jesus, but renounce the label of “Christian.” They also tend to renounce that label in the face of what “Christianity” seems to have become.

Literalist evangelical fundamentalism is not the sole voice of Jesus, but in today’s world, that is what is considered representative of Christianity.

Many mainstream Protestants, Catholics, Eastern Orthodox, and more Progressive Christians would like to “take back” Jesus, but it becomes more difficult with each passing controversy.

The need for labels drives many people to constantly reassess who they are in relation to their Spirituality. We all want to be part of a community, but not everyone wants that community to be centered around our belief system. Those who do will choose their community based on how welcome they feel when they visit.

This means that a “C & E Christian” may choose to become a weekly church-goer if they feel like they won’t be ostracized if they don’t come sometimes.

They might not, and that should be okay.

It is not the place for church-centered individuals to judge whether or not one another or anyone else is actually a Christian. That place belongs to the practitioners themselves and is evident not by how they behave with other Christians, but how they think, feel, and behave in private.

Not a Requirement

Going to church is not a requirement to being a Christian, and it never has been. Jesus said, “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, I am there among them” (Matthew 18:20).

However, guess what? He wasn’t talking about praying together or even worshipping together. He was talking about conflict resolution. Here’s the verse in context:

15“If another member of the church sins against you, go and point out the fault when the two of you are alone. If the member listens to you, you have regained that one. 16But if you are not listened to, take one or two others along with you, so that every word may be confirmed by the evidence of two or three witnesses. 17If the member refuses to listen to them, tell it to the church; and if the offender refuses to listen even to the church, let such a one be to you as a Gentile and a tax collector. 18Truly I tell you, whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven. 19Again, truly I tell you, if two of you agree on earth about anything you ask, it will be done for you by my Father in heaven. 20For where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them.” (Matthew 18:15–20, NRSV)

Context matters.

A Pluralist World

We live in a pluralist world. In the United States and other countries, we live in pluralist societies. Christianity is not the only religion, and no matter how much one wants to believe it is, it never has been.