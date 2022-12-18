Mesa, AZ

"Yarn Bombing" Dresses Up Downtown Mesa at Merry Main Street

Suzy Jacobson Cherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UK6Pe_0jms86E200
This horse statue on a street corner in Mesa is wearing a lovely, warm-looking scarf.Photo bySuzy Jacobson Cherry

A trip to downtown Mesa to check out the Merry Main Street activities brought joy to children over the weekend. The official Holiday Tree, which stands 40-feet tall just north of Main on McDonald, was a vision to behold. The skating rink is not far away at the new Plaza at Mesa City Center was filled with skaters. The rink is made of 6,000 square feet of real ice, and a skating session is just $10 per person. Tickets for the ice rink must be purchased online. Those who are interested can check out the Merry Main Street website for information on session times and ticket purchases.

One family, who had had come to Mesa to attend the annual Mesa Book Festival at Benedictine University, were exploring downtown and looking for a bite to eat. They were visiting from a smaller Arizona town. While one of the parents is an Arizona native, they had moved out of state for a number of years and have recently returned permanently and wanted to see how much had changed in the area.

While there is a bit of construction going on downtown as new housing is being built, the protective walkways accomodated pedestrians well. For the children of the visiting family, these walkways became tunnels to explore while passing through. One of the children was heard to say that they loved the decorations along the street. There was a bubble of joyous laughter when the children discovered the statues along Main. Much to their surprise, they found that every statue they came across was wearing a lovely -- and warm -- knitted scarf.

The practice of adorning the streets with knitted items is called "yarn bombing," "yarnstorming," or "graffiti knitting,' among others. The practice may have begun in Houston with the work of Bill Davenport, who was creating and displaying crochet-covered objects throught the city in the 1990s. In 2005, Texas knitters looking for a creative way to use up leftover yarn began to dress up the city with their knitted items. The practice has spread, first across the United States and then throughout the world. Most yarn-bomb installations are displayed in more populated areas, but Stephen Duneier, who calls himself "Yarnbomber," has created permitted displays in more wilderness areas. Often, knitted or crocheted scarves, sweaters, and blankets may be spread througout the city with the intent that those who sleep under the stars use them to keep warm.

There is quite a history of using yarn as a mode of protest and political expression. You can read a little about it in a Google piece by Professor Alyce McGovern. If you're really interested, you can find quite a few articles explaining the history and practice in greater detail.

If you'd like to see some yarn art in person, take a stroll down Main Street in Mesa soon!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Holiday Joy# Merry Main Street# Mesa Book Festival# Yarnbombing# Downtown

Comments / 0

Published by

Living, working, studying, raising kids, and writing in Mesa since 1991.M.Div., Interspiritual Priest, Retired Behavioral Health Tech. Yoga practitioner. Basic hula hooper. Veteran. I write an eclectic array of stories for Medium, spirituality and recipes at Hub Pages, and books in various genre. I have been published in newspapers, magazines, broadsides, anthologies, and online journals. Writing about spirituality, writing, mental health, food, growing older, and fitness for Newsbreak.

Mesa, AZ
217 followers

More from Suzy Jacobson Cherry

Eye on Valley Business: Dead Star Press

Joseph D. Newcomer is the founder and CEO of Dead Star Press, a small indie publisher headquartered in the Valley. They specialize in speculative, sci-fi, social commentary, and all things Weird. Their books are for the kind of people who like to stay up late watching The Twilight Zone reruns. In particular, they champion weirdness and love stories with social commentary. Newcomer says, “Vonnegut was my first love in literature, so if it reminds me of something he wrote or something you’d expect of Orwell, Bradbury, Huxley, or Sterling, I’m probably going to be into it.”

Read full story

Opinion: The Fallacy of the “C & E Christian”

A hot cup of tea and a little study by candlelightPhoto bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. Have you ever heard of a “C & E Christian?” It’s a derogatory term that refers to those who mostly only attend church at Christmas and Easter. They may go to the church for baptisms, weddings, and funerals, but tend to stay away on Sundays. They often identify as Christian when asked, but their specific understanding of Christianity is their own.

Read full story
59 comments

Opinion & Humor -- Signs I Might Be a Crotchety Old Lady

Crotchety Old Lady Looks at You with DisapprovalPhoto bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. A proud crone recognizes the signs of soon sitting on the porch yelling "GET OFF MY LAWN!" I've always been kind of like two people in one body - one shy introvert who loves to stay home, listen to music, and read or watch murder mysteries with a cup of tea and a big bowl of popcorn; the other a borderline extrovert who likes to go out dancing, go to readings to listen to great poets read their work and then me badly share my own, and to work in customer service where I get to interact with all kinds of people. It just depends on the mood I'm in on a given day, I guess. Working customer service of any kind means that I'm forced to mask the introvert part of me. After years of practice, it's not so hard anymore.

Read full story

Opinion: I Don’t Care What You Think of Madonna, Let Her Dress How She Wants

Madonna in the Like a Virgin video, 1984Photo bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. I have been seeing some pretty opinionated comments about how Madonna looks these days. The Material Girl has probably had some work done. She likes to wear golden grillz. She’s thin, wears crop tops, likes to pose sexily, and for some reason people have decided it’s their business to tell her she’s too old to look as good as she does.

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

Opinion: A Few Things to Know Before Going to the Arizona Renaissance Festival

When I was a child, I looked forward to watching The Wonderful World of Disney every Sunday night after the Mutual of Omaha‘s Wild Kingdom. I had two favorite Disney movies back then. One was The Three Lives of Thomasina and Toby Tyler. Toby Tyler was a boy who ran away with the circus. I always thought it would be fun to be in the circus.

Read full story

A Book Review: "The Ways of White Folks" by Langston Hughes

My copy of "The Ways of White Folks" by Langston HughesPhoto bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. I picked this surprising book up at a thrift store about a month ago. I thought I’d read one story a day for two weeks. When I read the first story, I had to read the next. I got through almost half the book before realizing how late it was. This happened each time I picked up the book. I finished it in about three days. If wanted to I could have read it in one sitting.

Read full story
141 comments
Mesa, AZ

Mesa Book Festival Announces Children's Book Readers and More

Stylized Christmas Tree with colorful lightsPhoto bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. Bring the kids to the Mesa Book Festival on Saturday, December 17 for the Childrens Book Reading at Benedictine University. Gather around the tree and hear a book for the holidays. Here's a rundown of the schedule and the readers.

Read full story

My Hula Hoop Experience

The author in September 2022 ready to embark on a hula hooping adventure.Photo bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. Disclaimer: This is a story about how I was able to regain my health and fitness after the age of 60. I do not speak on behalf of any other person of any age. I share it here because I believe it’s possible that there may be someone else out there who could benefit from my story.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Without Christine Does Fleetwood Mac Even Still Exist?

Christine McVie up close and personal on the big screen, 2018, Phoenix, ArizonaPhoto byPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. I had a conversation with someone the other day about how Christine McVie’s death was affecting us. We both had similar reactions — we were surprised at how hard we are taking it. McVie was an extremely talented woman with a voice “like an angel,” as the saying goes. There’s no denying it; but for me, the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter was not the inspiration and object of desire that her bandmate Stevie Nicks is.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Love to Read? The Mesa Book Festival is the Event to Attend!

Tucson poet Gene Twaronite with his books at the 2018 Mesa Book FestivalPhoto byPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The Mesa Book Festival is a free outdoor event which will take place on Saturday, December 17 from 10 am to 5 pm. The event is brought to you by Anthology, a non-profit organization with the mission to promote performance poetry and associated literary arts in the greater Phoenix community. The Mesa Book Festival, now in its fifth year, takes place alongside the City of Mesa’s annual Merry Main Street celebrations. While the festival itself is free to the public, certain guest presentations or events may require a separate admission fee.

Read full story

Personal Perspective: I Was Afraid to Have Eye Surgery Until I Got Cataracts

The writer sporting her new reading glasses.Photo byPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. I wore glasses for most of my life. It started when I was in second grade. After a time of have terrible headaches that made me sick, my mother took me to the eye doctor and that was it – glasses.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Loyal Customers Leave Small Businesses

Grocery store with empty shelvesPhoto byPhoto Suzy Jacobson Cherry. Small business owners count on the patronage of regular customers. Those customers who live and work in the vicinity of the business will return again and again as long as they are happy with the services or products they are receiving. Customer loyalty is more than simply the customers returning. It’s also those same customers sharing their positive experiences with others, who often then become new loyal customers. Sometimes, however, those loyal customers stop coming.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Thinking of Taking Your Social Security Early? Here’s Why I Did It

The author enjoys playing a rousing game of backgammon with her husbandPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. According to the website worldpopulationreview.com, the median household income in the United States is $87,864, while the U.S. News & World Report places any household earnings under $52,200 as low income. While many workers are enrolled in employment-based retirement plans, Marketplace.org reports that 47.7 percent of them are not. For many workers, there is no option for a pension program. Others who are living paycheck to paycheck choose not to invest in their retirement. Many individuals who have a 401k or other retirement program while working for an employer will lose the option when they leave to take another position. This was often my situation.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Satire*: Word from the Streets -- What’s for Thanksgiving Dinner

We are deep into the winter holiday season here in Mesa, and we’re looking forward to the upcoming annual Merry Mainstreet celebrations. We’re not quite there yet, though. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, this reporter took to the streets to find out what people had planned for the day. Here are just a few of the answers gleaned from a day downtown.

Read full story

Finding the Rhythm of Life

Though I semi-retired a couple of years ago, for a long time afterward I still struggled with the feeling that life was out of control and racing willy-nilly to the next task to be done. Now that I have fully retired from outside work, this sense of chaos will still hit me once in a while. This is absolutely unnecessary. Other than the odd appointment, grocery shopping, and running my son to his job every so often, I am not what one could call “busy.” At least, not in the way I was when I worked for someone else. I have the time I was wanting to focus on my arts, my spiritual group, and my family. So, why do I still sometimes feel this sense of urgency?

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

New General Business License Required for Mesa Businesses

Laptop open to the City of Mesa Business License applicationPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. Starting January 3, 2022 most Mesa businesses that collect sales tax, services businesses, and home-based businesses will need the license. The usual application/renewal fee for the license is $25.00. However, to encourage early adoption, the introductory fee/renewal is $10 through December 31, 2023. It is payable online with check, credit, or debit card. The license is good for 12 months from date of issue.

Read full story
3 comments
Phoenix, AZ

2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a Success

Kerri Schultheis-Barnes of Crystal Intuition AZ displays her wares at Phoenix Pagan PridePhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day festival was held on November 5 at Steele Indian School Park. The Phoenix festival is part of The Pagan Pride Project, a worldwide organization created in an effort to introduce the general public to their Pagan neighbors. The event is an opportunity to bring practitioners of the various types of Pagan paths together for one day of mutual celebration, learning, and trade. Founded in 1998, the first Pagan Pride Day was held on September 25 of that year, with 18 celebrations in the U.S. and Canada. Each year more cities held events, and the first Phoenix Pagan Pride Day took place in September of 2001. Since Phoenix is still quite hot in September, organizers petitioned the national event committee to move to a later date.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

City of Mesa Offers Free Course in Community and Civic Engagement

Recent afternoon skies over an East Mesa neighborhoodPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. On Tuesday, December 6, the City of Mesa’s Community Engagement Team is hosting a one-hour class for Mesa residents who would like to learn more about becoming involved with their city.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior Course

The event will include a rock wall for climbingPublic domain image under CC0 license. Looking for something to do with your kids this month? Here’s a free family event that promises to be both fun and healthy for kids and adults alike.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy