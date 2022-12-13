Opinion: I Don’t Care What You Think of Madonna, Let Her Dress How She Wants

Madonna in the Like a Virgin video, 1984 Photo by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

I have been seeing some pretty opinionated comments about how Madonna looks these days. The Material Girl has probably had some work done. She likes to wear golden grillz. She’s thin, wears crop tops, likes to pose sexily, and for some reason people have decided it’s their business to tell her she’s too old to look as good as she does.

They think they have a right to write things like, “Madonna, you were so pretty, but you look so different now,” “You should stop; you’re 64, time to step aside.”

Really? Is 64 suddenly decrepit? We have to go hide ourselves away?

What did they expect?

Why are these people surprised? It’s Madonna. She’s been absolutely brilliant at shapeshifting and business building since the very beginning of her career. My goodness, the woman has the money to do what she wants with her body. Let her do it!

Madonna is my age. Well, she’s actually younger than me, by about five months. She’s smarter than me, richer than me, sexier than me, prettier than me, and more talented than me, but doggone it, she’s got the same rights as me.

You know what this is about, right?

It doesn’t matter if the critic is male or female, it’s all about body autonomy. It’s no different than the young girls at the big box store looking at me in my bell-bottom yoga pants, witchy purple t-shirt, eye-liner wings, and my jewelry, and whispering about how I’m “too old” to be dressed this way.

Seriously? Who says so? You? Even my kids don’t care how I dress at my age. I just worked hard for a really long time and lost almost 80 pounds so I can wear the clothes I’m wearing now.

I don’t think Madonna’s feelings are hurt by the opinions of her critics. The woman has thrived on controversy since Like a Virgin. I don’t necessarily think some of the choices she has made are particularly attractive, but guess what? It’s not my body. It’s hers. We’re all different.

We all have a right to be who we are, and the only ones who have to like it are…us.

Get a life, mean kids!