Mesa Book Festival Announces Children's Book Readers and More

Stylized Christmas Tree with colorful lights Photo by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

Bring the kids to the Mesa Book Festival on Saturday, December 17 for the Childrens Book Reading at Benedictine University. Gather around the tree and hear a book for the holidays. Here's a rundown of the schedule and the readers.

10:15 AM: Mesa Mayor John Giles

11:00 AM: Mesa Vice Mayor Jenn Duff

11:45 AM: Mesa Councilmember David Luna

1:00 PM: Mesa Councilmember Julie Spillsbury

1:45 PM: Mesa Councilmember Kevin Thompson

There will also be live music outdoors at the Main Street Patio. Scheduled entertainers are:

10:00 AM: Roger Wiedabach

1:00 PM: The Eddie Unplugged

3:00 PM: Mark Greenawalt

Throughout the day, there will be free panels and presentations for writers, aspiring writers, or anyone who is interested. Of course, there will be plenty of authors and books, books, books!

Whether you are in town for the Mesa Book Festival or the Merry Main Street Festival, Saturday the 17th promises lots of fun!

Just a little reminder:

What: 2022 Mesa Book Festival

When: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 10am-5pm

Where: Benedictine University Mesa, 225 E Main St., Mesa, AZ 85201

Remember, if you go: