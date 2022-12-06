Mesa Book Festival Announces Children's Book Readers and More

Bring the kids to the Mesa Book Festival on Saturday, December 17 for the Childrens Book Reading at Benedictine University. Gather around the tree and hear a book for the holidays. Here's a rundown of the schedule and the readers.
- 10:15 AM: Mesa Mayor John Giles
- 11:00 AM: Mesa Vice Mayor Jenn Duff
- 11:45 AM: Mesa Councilmember David Luna
- 1:00 PM: Mesa Councilmember Julie Spillsbury
- 1:45 PM: Mesa Councilmember Kevin Thompson
There will also be live music outdoors at the Main Street Patio. Scheduled entertainers are:
- 10:00 AM: Roger Wiedabach
- 1:00 PM: The Eddie Unplugged
- 3:00 PM: Mark Greenawalt
Throughout the day, there will be free panels and presentations for writers, aspiring writers, or anyone who is interested. Of course, there will be plenty of authors and books, books, books!
Whether you are in town for the Mesa Book Festival or the Merry Main Street Festival, Saturday the 17th promises lots of fun!
Just a little reminder:
What: 2022 Mesa Book Festival
When: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 10am-5pm
Where: Benedictine University Mesa, 225 E Main St., Mesa, AZ 85201
Remember, if you go:
- Remember that the event is outdoors, so it might be beneficial to bring a sweater
- You can find free outdoor parking at the following locations: 38 South Drew Street, 1 North Macdonald Street, 1st St. & North Macdonald, and 139 West Mahoney.
- Parking garages are located at 145 N. Centennial Way, 30 W. Pepper Place, 30 South Pomeroy, and 30 South Sirrine. Garage parking is free on the weekend.
